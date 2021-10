In the early 2030s is when I think the first human will land on Mars. I think that unmanned Starships will land on Mars in the second half of this decade. If the first ones I think it will take several cycles of landings to have the confidence to put humans on them and in the automated insitu propellant production systems sent ahead. I think the 2030s will be focused on improving Starship and establishing the first small settlement. I would not expect moving on to other potential places with humans until the 2040s or 2050s at the earliest. It will take a lot of effort to establish a settlement and then trying to make it less dependent on Earth. I may not live to see it. But that would be a pretty good pace of accomplishments.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO