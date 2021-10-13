Fantasy Football Today: 5 to buy, 5 to sell, and position previews for Week 6

Well, folks, we made it to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season. Weeks 1-5 showcased a lot of important factors to consider for your fantasy team. It's been a dreadful and confusing past couple of weeks for a ton of players. On the other hand, some players rode the first four weeks to perhaps the peak of their fantasy point season. SO MANY INJURIES. A lot of teams are barely holding on after injuries to Kittle, Saquon, Golladay, CEH, Juju, and Russell Wilson. Now, be sure to exercise caution. Don't make knee-jerk reactions. After all, it has only been 5 weeks. Although your team might have started not great, your players might be primed for bounce-back weeks. The last thing you would want is to sell players who score a ton after you trade them. Additionally, you might have guys who scored a ton so far but don't have the circumstances week-in and week-out to continue that high scoring. (Cordarrelle). Whether your team has been beset by injuries or is the picture of health, you should be always trying to improve your team. It's time to make the beginning push towards your championship.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO