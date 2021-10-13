CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Today: 5 to buy, 5 to sell, and position previews for Week 6

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA word of advice to start today's newsletter: Consider moving your initial waiver run for the week to Wednesday night instead of Tuesday. Why? Well, because Tuesday is kind of a no-man's land when it comes to injury news. Teams don't have to give us injury updates Tuesday. Sure, we'll...

fantasydata.com

Buy Low Sell High Week 6

Well, folks, we made it to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season. Weeks 1-5 showcased a lot of important factors to consider for your fantasy team. It's been a dreadful and confusing past couple of weeks for a ton of players. On the other hand, some players rode the first four weeks to perhaps the peak of their fantasy point season. SO MANY INJURIES. A lot of teams are barely holding on after injuries to Kittle, Saquon, Golladay, CEH, Juju, and Russell Wilson. Now, be sure to exercise caution. Don't make knee-jerk reactions. After all, it has only been 5 weeks. Although your team might have started not great, your players might be primed for bounce-back weeks. The last thing you would want is to sell players who score a ton after you trade them. Additionally, you might have guys who scored a ton so far but don't have the circumstances week-in and week-out to continue that high scoring. (Cordarrelle). Whether your team has been beset by injuries or is the picture of health, you should be always trying to improve your team. It's time to make the beginning push towards your championship.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Game by game lineup dilemmas, Week 6 injury updates plus a TNF recap

Thursday Night Football went about as we expected, inasmuch as Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady both played well in a game the Buccaneers ended up winning. The particulars were a little less predictable -- a two-touchdown game for Leonard Fournette, a return to Fantasy relevance for O.J. Howard, and Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and DeVonta Smith combining for as many catches and only 8 more yards than Antonio Brown, who also had a touchdown, something none of the other three managed.
NFL

