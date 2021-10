ST. LOUIS — Zach and Mary Rice, the owners of Three Monkeys that closed its doors in August 2020, have announced the opening of two new restaurant concepts. Black Sheep Whiskey & Wine, located at 3153 Morganford Road, will open its doors in the next few weeks inside the space previously occupied by Three Monkeys, the couple announced on Facebook. The cocktail bar will offer shareable plates and entrees, as well as an extensive list of wines and whiskeys, as well as a craft cocktail program.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO