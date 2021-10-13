CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Young Prisms are back with first new music in a decade: listen to “Yourside”

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco shoegazers Young Prisms, who released two excellent albums in the early 2010s on Kanine Records, took an extended hiatus but are now back with us and have just announced their singing with Fire Talk Records. With the news comes a new song, "Yourside," which is their first new music in a decade. It finds Young Prisms picking up right where they left off, with gossamer guitars lifting things to the heavens, with just a little post-rock expanse.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases October 15: Adele, Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, Young Thug and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Adele returned to music with her first new release since 2015, dropping "Easy on Me," the lead single off her long-awaited upcoming album, 30. Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, featuring collabs with BTS, Selena Gomez and more. And Pokemon 25: The Album was officially released, which includes previously released tracks from Post Malone, Katy Perry, Vince Staples and more -- plus brand new tracks from J Balvin, Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack!
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Mr. Twin Sister announce new album ‘Al Mundo Azul,’ share “Ballarino”

Mr Twin Sister have announced new album Al Mundo Azul which will be out November 19. “We wanted to flip stylistic switches to their opposite positions," says the band's Gabel D’Amico. "Immediacy over complexity, alien sounds over natural ones, loose playing over perfect takes. A bright record to come after all the nighttime music we’ve made.” Udbhav Gupta adds they aimed to make "each element strong and distinctive, having space, and highlighting things that are less pretty but have personality.”
DURHAM, NC
longislandweekly.com

Counting Crows Cook Up First New Music In Seven Years

If you happen to see Adam Duritz around, the surest conversation starter to go with is to ask him about his chili verde recipe. The pandemic found the Counting Crows frontman hunkering down in New York City with his girlfriend and significantly upping his cooking game. And then there’s the release of Butter Miracle: Suite One, an EP that is the first Counting Crows release since 2014’s Somewhere Under Wonderland (but more on that later).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nowdecatur.com

Chase Rice To Release First New Music From Upcoming Album

Chase Rice will release a new single on Friday (October 8th) called “If I Were Rock & Roll.” He wrote the song solo during quarantine, and it's the first taste of music from his upcoming album called Intertwined, which will be released on November 5th. Chase said, “The night I...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Westword

Tomas Sen Melds Musical Influences and Eras on Listen!

Denver musician Jeff Thomassen recalls that when he was growing up, he would often absorb music without knowing what it was about — appreciating the sonic landscapes, but not connecting pieces to the times in which they were written or the people who created them. That changed with a music-history course at CU Denver.
DENVER, CO
Variety

Coldplay Explores Both Pop and the Cosmos in Uneven Concept Album ‘Music of the Spheres’: Review

Coldplay doesn’t jump the shark on “Music of the Spheres,” but the British rockers come uncomfortably close. A concept album about a fictional planetary system called The Spheres, the space opera is an uneven mix of synth-drenched power-pop, cosmic interludes (the band goes as far as inventing alien languages) and surprisingly affecting collaborations. It’s the emotional heft of the latter that pumps the brakes as Coldplay approaches that metaphorical Great White, making the band’s ninth album a minor — but not entirely regrettable — addition to an otherwise stellar discography. Space and music have been strange, often very complementary bedfellows since...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Jazz Butcher made a new album before he died, his first in a decade: listen to “Time”

We lost The Jazz Butcher (aka Pat Fish) this week when he died suddenly on Tuesday, but it turns out he has one more gift of music for us. He recorded a new album, his first in a decade, over the summer with guitarist and longtime collaborator Max Eider, guitarist Peter Crouch (who played on Condition Blue and Waiting for the Love Bus), Weather Prophets drummer Dave Morgan (who played on The Jazz Butcher's 1988 album Fishcotheque), and bassist Tim Harries. The album is set for release in 2022 on Tapete Records.
MUSIC
lariatnews.com

Abba releases ‘Voyage,’ the first new music in over four decades

Legendary Swedish pop band Abba has returned with new music after a 40 year hiatus. The band is back with a brand new full-length album “Voyage” that’s set to be released on Nov. 5. Announcement of the album came from the band’s official Twitter account. Since after Abba announced a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kanine Records#Fire Talk Records#Young Prisms
justjaredjr.com

Why Don't We Release New Song 'Love Back' After Turbulent Year - Listen Now!

The band – Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, Jonah Marias and Daniel Seavey – finally dropped their new song “Love Back” after quite the rough year. “We are so thankful to be able to release new music for our fans after they have been such an incredible support system for us throughout the past five years as a band. ‘Love Back’ is the start of our most authentic chapter yet, and we can’t wait for what’s next,” the guys said in a statement.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Listen to Hamilton Leithauser debut new music and bring ‘The Loves of Your Life’ to Free at Noon

After fronting The Walkmen for 13 years, New York’s Hamilton Leithauser has become an esteemed singer-songwriter — and over the past year and change, a productive one. “I’ve been working on a lot of new music by myself, alone in a home studio, because I haven’t been playing a lot of shows lately,” he joked with today’s Free at Noon audience at World Cafe Live. So while it was on the one hand a release celebration for last year’s The Loves of Your Life — from which we heard several songs, such as “The Garbage Men,” “The Stars of Tomorrow,” and “Here They Come” — Leithauser also played several very new songs for the midday crowd.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele shares release date and first snippet of new music 'Easy On Me'

Adele has made her fans' day by revealing she is going to release new music very soon. The English singer has announced she will be officially back in ten days with new single, Easy On Me. Her new album is to be released on October 15, as she confirmed on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Tea Party return with first new music for six years

Canadian retro rockers The Tea Party have released a lyric video for Black River, which you can watch below. It's the first new music that band have released in Europe since 2014. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Blood Moon Rising, which will be released through InsideOut Music on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
liveforlivemusic.com

Atmosphere Releases New Album, ‘WORD?’, Music Video For “Bardcade”, Featuring MF DOOM, Aesop Rock [Listen/Watch]

On Friday, October 8th the Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere released their latest studio album, WORD? The album arrived via Rhymesayers Entertainment, the label co-owned by Atmosphere’s own Slug (Sean Daley) and Ant (Anthony Davis). Along with the album’s release, Atmosphere also shared a music video for the album’s 14th and...
VIDEO GAMES
soultracks.com

First Listen: The SOS Band gets all mixed up on new release

(October 10, 2021) There weren't many bands hotter in the 1980s than Atlanta's own SOS Band. With a basketful of hits like "Take Your Time (Do It Right)," "Just Be Good To Me," "Just the Way You Like It," "Tell Me If You Still Care," and their beat-heavy masterpiece, "Finest," they kept fans jumping with a great mixture of funk beats and great vocals.
ROCK MUSIC
Ricky

How does listening to sad music help you?

Are you a fan of sad music? Do you enjoy listening to sad music and relate to it? Do you prefer sad music over cheerful music? If yes, you are not doing anything bad for your mental health at all. Several concerns have arisen throughout these years about the impact of sad music on an individual’s mind.
brooklynvegan.com

37 New Songs Out Today

MICHAEL KIWANUKA - "BEAUTIFUL LIFE" / "ALL MY LIFE" Michael Kiwanuka has released his first two songs in two years for the new Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis. "Beautiful Life" is a bold, melancholic, slow-burning soul song, while "All My Life" is every so slightly more upbeat and just as powerful.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tori Amos shares new single “Spies” from ‘Ocean to Ocean’

Tori Amos' 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean, is due out digitally on 10/29 via Decca Records, and she's shared the latest single, "Spies." The nearly six minute orchestral pop track is about the "bats and other creepy-crawlies" that scared her daughter, Tash, when they found their way into their home in Cornwall during COVID lockdown, and it has the same gently mischievous feel of songs like Unrepentant Geraldines' "Giant's Rolling Pin." You can hear it below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Molly Nilsson gets ‘Extreme’ on new album (listen to “Absolute Power”)

Swedish artist Molly Nilsson has announced Extreme, her 10th album and first in three years, which will be out digitally on January 15 via Night School, with vinyl and CD copies out January 28. “The letter X marks the spot, crosses over, literally with a cross," Molly says of the album's title and its themes. "It’s the former, the ex-. The ex-lover known simply as “an ex”. Ex- is the latin prefix meaning “out”. Exterior, an exit. Extraordinary. Excellent. It’s exciting. Generation X. X-files. X is the unknown. X is Extreme.“
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy