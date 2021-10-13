Young Prisms are back with first new music in a decade: listen to “Yourside”

After fronting The Walkmen for 13 years, New York’s Hamilton Leithauser has become an esteemed singer-songwriter — and over the past year and change, a productive one. “I’ve been working on a lot of new music by myself, alone in a home studio, because I haven’t been playing a lot of shows lately,” he joked with today’s Free at Noon audience at World Cafe Live. So while it was on the one hand a release celebration for last year’s The Loves of Your Life — from which we heard several songs, such as “The Garbage Men,” “The Stars of Tomorrow,” and “Here They Come” — Leithauser also played several very new songs for the midday crowd.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO