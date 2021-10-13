CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on Realizing 'It's Okay to Want to Go Get Therapy' After Mom's Death

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion turned to therapy when she needed help after the deaths of both her parents. The 26-year-old "Don't Stop" rapper's mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer, and Megan, whose father died when she was a teenager, also lost her grandmother shortly after her mother died. On the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, Megan opened up about finding guidance.

