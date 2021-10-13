Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on Realizing 'It's Okay to Want to Go Get Therapy' After Mom's Death
Megan Thee Stallion turned to therapy when she needed help after the deaths of both her parents. The 26-year-old "Don't Stop" rapper's mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer, and Megan, whose father died when she was a teenager, also lost her grandmother shortly after her mother died. On the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, Megan opened up about finding guidance.people.com
Comments / 0