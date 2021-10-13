A vehicle hit and killed a motorcyclist in northeast Houston (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in northeast Houston.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of North McCarty Street. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 32-year-old man, who was going on the wrong side of the road.

