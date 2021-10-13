Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Likely to miss another game

Gronkowski (ribs) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Eagles, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Tampa Bay will provide an official Week 6 injury designation for Gronkowski at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, but after the tight end was listed as a non-participant on the first two injury reports of the week, his expected absence for a third consecutive game isn't a major surprise. While Schultz notes that Gronkowski has made "steady progress" since suffering cracked and fractured ribs and a punctured lung in the Bucs' Sept. 26 loss to the Rams, the 32-year-old doesn't look like he'll be ready to return on a short week. Assuming Gronkowski is ultimately inactive Thursday, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate will likely split the reps at tight end once again.