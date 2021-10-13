CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency rules a 'matter of urgency', Bank of England's Cunliffe says

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Regulators need to work quickly to put in place a set of rules for cryptocurrencies, given the sector’s rapid growth and the time it takes to agree on new standards, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

“Regulators internationally and in many jurisdictions have begun the work. It needs to be pursued as a matter of urgency,” Cunliffe said in a speech to the SIBOS conference. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman )

