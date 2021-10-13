Tanger Outlets Rehoboth announces opening of new OFFL/NE™ by Aerie Store

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach has announced the Oct. 14 opening of an OFFL/NE™ by Aerie store. The sub-brand of activewear and accessories launched in July 2020 and is built for movement, comfort and REAL life. The brand is the evolution and expansion of Aerie’s popular leggings collection. OFFLINE by Aerie offers an unparalleled assortment of soft, cozy and comfortable activewear, including an assortment of leggings, bike shorts, tops, sports bras, fleece, bottoms and accessories.

The new 3,714 square foot Offline location is in Suite 1820 at Tanger Seaside, near the Banana Republic Factory. It features elements of movement and fun for guests to enjoy while shopping, including a ping pong table, ballet bar and a disco ball. Store marketing is highlighted by video boards featuring brand anthem videos and other surprises.

“We are so excited to welcome Offline by Aerie, the latest addition to Tanger Outlets’ “Mile of Style” here in Rehoboth Beach,” said Trisha Kashner, Marketing Director of Tanger Outlets Rehoboth.

Aerie

Aerie® is a lifestyle brand that offers the comfiest intimates, apparel, swim, and accessories made to wear in and out. Aerie’s sub-brand, OFFLINE by Aerie, offers activewear made for REAL life movement. #AerieREAL inspires all people to love their real selves and celebrates its community by advocating for power, positivity, and no retouching. Let the Real You ShineTM. Visit Aerie.com to learn more.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.