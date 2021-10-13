CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPhone 13 review

By Matthew Bolton
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 5 days ago
The iPhone 13 is an excellent phone for demanding creatives who don't want the expense of the Pro model, delivering uncompromising image quality from both its screen and camera, and improved battery life as a bonus. While the iPhone 13 Pro does offer more, what you get here is hard to fault.

Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

