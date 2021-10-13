Apple iPhone 13 review

Apple is making several changes both in watchOS 8 and with Apple Watch Series 7 that paves the way for even greater Apple Watch independence from iPhone. The first and most obvious change is the new keyboard that Apple is introducing on the series 7… The obvious application of a full QWERTY keyboard on the Watch is for entering passwords, writing longer messages and emails, and completing more complex search queries. With the Watch having been an iPhone accessory, it was never really necessary to have a full keyboard. Dictation and scribble got the job done on the fly, but for Apple Watch to become an independent device, it needs a keyboard for a setup assistant and more powerful apps…

