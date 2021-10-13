CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gen. Joe Jarrard earns McLain Medal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaj. Gen. Joseph F. Jarrard has earned the Lt. Gen. Raymond S. McLain Medal from the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). He received the award Oct. 11. Jarrard, a 1988 alumnus of the University of North Georgia (UNG), is the deputy-commanding general for U.S. Army Europe and Africa for the Army National Guard. He is the former adjutant general for the state of Georgia and commanding general of the Georgia Department of Defense. He served on active duty for more than 20 years.

