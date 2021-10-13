Chefs Sourcing Local Seafood May See Long-Term Impacts from Oil Spill

Christopher Neely here, anxious for answers regarding the Orange County oil spill. After nearly a week of emergency responders working to contain the spill and investigators trying to nail down the cause, there are still more questions than answers. It’s still unknown just how much oil spilled out of the busted pipeline off Huntington Beach or who is responsible. According to reports, an anchor likely hit the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy Corp., but whose anchor and whether the pipeline was damaged before the anchor impact remains under investigation.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO