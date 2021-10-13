Chefs Sourcing Local Seafood May See Long-Term Impacts from Oil Spill
Despite beaches gradually reopening, the recent oil spill contaminating Orange County waters on October 2nd will have a lasting impact far beyond what the naked eye observes. Marine life in every form will struggle to live in a compromised ecosystem. Questions that come up include the sourcing of seafood on local menus. If a restaurant specializes in finfish or shellfish, where exactly is it originating from? And if/when is it safe to consume meals caught from the immediate ocean?localocnews.com
