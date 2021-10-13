CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Chefs Sourcing Local Seafood May See Long-Term Impacts from Oil Spill

Cover picture for the articleDespite beaches gradually reopening, the recent oil spill contaminating Orange County waters on October 2nd will have a lasting impact far beyond what the naked eye observes. Marine life in every form will struggle to live in a compromised ecosystem. Questions that come up include the sourcing of seafood on local menus. If a restaurant specializes in finfish or shellfish, where exactly is it originating from? And if/when is it safe to consume meals caught from the immediate ocean?

ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Works to Mitigate Possible Oil Impacts from Spill off Huntington Beach

Mitigation measures under way at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Birch Aquarium to protect marine organisms while oceanographers assist in wind and current forecasts. University of California San Diego is safeguarding essential campus operations and assisting federal and state agencies in the event leaked oil from a broken pipeline off the coast of Orange County moves south.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY TAKES STEPS TO PROTECT LOCAL BEACHES FROM OIL SPILL

October 8, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego Office of Emergency Services today announced that tar balls have been found as far south as Mission Beach, believed to be from the Orange County offshore oil spill. Today shoreline cleanup and assessment teams are checking beaches from Oceanside to San Diego to guide cleanup operations. The teams will be sampling water, soil and air and testing will occur in the coming days.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Officials to Monitor Local Waterways for Impacts from Huntington Beach Oil Leak

Workers in San Diego County have started to check local waterways for potential fallout from Saturday’s Orange County oil spill. They were on the lookout for oil at the Santa Margarita River, Harbor Beach and Oceanside City Beach, Aqua Hedionda Lagoon, near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, San Dieguito Lagoon, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon and La Jolla Shores-Scripps.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

What it was like to comb Southern California shores for wildlife impacted by the oil spill.

Christopher Neely here, anxious for answers regarding the Orange County oil spill. After nearly a week of emergency responders working to contain the spill and investigators trying to nail down the cause, there are still more questions than answers. It’s still unknown just how much oil spilled out of the busted pipeline off Huntington Beach or who is responsible. According to reports, an anchor likely hit the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy Corp., but whose anchor and whether the pipeline was damaged before the anchor impact remains under investigation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

A look at Central Coast impacts from the Orange County Oil Spill

Last weekend, thousands of gallons of crude oil leaked into the  Pacific Ocean off the shore in Huntington Beach, which triggered California to declare a state of emergency for Orange County. Clean-up efforts are underway, but there’s still a long road ahead.   “It's not a matter of if an oil spill, it's going to happen, The post A look at Central Coast impacts from the Orange County Oil Spill appeared first on KION546.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Talbert Marsh sees serious impacts from oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cleanup efforts continued, and several Orange County beaches remain closed Wednesday due to the oil spill over the weekend from an oil rig in Huntington Beach. One of the local areas seriously affected by the oil spill is the Talbert Marsh. According to the Huntington Beach...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach Oil Spill Could Have Major Long-Term Impacts On Local Wildlife, Experts Say

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Less than one week after a pipeline break sent tens of thousands of gallons of oil spilling into the ocean and washing up on Orange County beaches, the amount of wildlife impacted by one of the worst spills in recent Southern California history seems to have been lower than expected. As the oil spill spreads across Orange County, a team of biologists from the University of California Santa Cruz and Tenera Consulting firm assess the overall biological habitat by counting and categorizing biodiversity of the Little Corona del Mar tide pools, part of the Crystal Cove State...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
shop-eat-surf.com

Key Industry Surf Shops Impacted by Oil Spill

Workers cleaning oil that washed ashore on Corona Del Mar State Beach Wednesday - Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard. The oil spill in Orange County that has closed beaches in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and Dana Point is not only a crisis for the environment, it also could have a major impact on important industry stores and other businesses in the area.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
kyma.com

Crews begin long process of cleaning up oil from spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif (CBS News/KCBS) - Crews in Southern California are working to clean up thousands of gallons of oil that leaked from a pipeline into the Pacific Ocean this weekend. The oil coated wildlife habitats and shut down numerous beaches. The beaches could remain closed for weeks. Coastal fisheries...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
People

Calif. Oil Spill Could Shut Down Impacted Beaches for Months

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating what caused more than 126,000 gallons of oil to spill five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. Beaches could see lengthy closures as a massive oil spill off the coast of Southern California continues to impact the environment and kill wildlife, including birds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Orange County oil spill has not yet reached Long Beach — and it might not

Oil from the major spill off the coast of Orange County has not yet reached Long Beach — and may never reach its waters, city officials said Monday, Oct. 4. Since Long Beach is north of the spill and the ocean current is pulling the oil east and south, the oil may never reach city waters, said Gonzalo Medina, Long Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety chief.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

