Newly generated monoclonal antibodies effective against SARS-CoV-2 and variants

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The worldwide pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in more than 4.5 million deaths. Although coronaviruses have a proofreading mechanism to maintain the stability of their long genomic RNAs, mutations emerge continuously, and new variants conferring advantages rapidly become the dominant lineages [1]. Strategies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic using either vaccines or nonpharmaceutical interventions have specifically been threatened by the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) [2]. The N501Y mutation of the viral spike (S) protein, which is found in lineages such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha strain), B.1.351 (Beta strain), and P.1 (Gamma strain), increase viral transmission due to the enhanced affinity binding to ACE2 [3]. The E484K/Q mutation in the spike contributes to evasion of antibody neutralization in VOCs, such as B.1.351 and P.1 [4]. The neutralizing titers of the sera from convalescent and vaccinated individuals were reduced against the Beta strain, as reported by us and others [4]. Notably, a novel variant, B.1.617.2 (Delta strain), quickly spread to 135 countries and became a dominant strain in many countries as of 8 Sep 2021. The Delta strain harbors eight mutations in the S protein, including L452R and T478K in the receptor binding domain (RBD). This variant is highly transmissible and causes breakthrough infection in vaccinated people as the protection of vaccines wanes [5, 6]. However, the humoral immune responses of the Delta strain are largely unknown in naive and vaccinated individuals as well as convalescent patients.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO