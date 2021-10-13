CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly generated monoclonal antibodies effective against SARS-CoV-2 and variants

By Kumamoto University
MedicalXpress
Cover picture for the articleJapanese researchers have successfully produced potent neutralizing monoclonal antibodies from a patient who recovered rapidly from a severe case of COVID-19. In addition to appearing to have the world's strongest neutralizing activity, the newly developed antibodies have extraordinary binding activity against viral spike proteins. By blocking these bindings, it can prevent infection and reduce the severity of the disease. The antibody was also found to have a neutralizing activity against many variant strains.

