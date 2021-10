Throughout this week, Hanover’s girls soccer team competed in sectionals and on Thursday night they won big! Coming off of the sectional championship, the team has created lots of momentum for going into their regional game on Wednesday night. They defeated New Prairie on Tuesday 10-1, and beat Griffith in the championship game 3-0. I had the opportunity to talk to one of the players on the team, sophomore Rayna Rogers, here is what she had to say:

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO