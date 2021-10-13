Club Sports

DURHAM, N.H. – This Saturday the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-2, 2-1) will host the Dartmouth Big Green (4-0, 2-0) in what will be the 40th meeting between the two rivals. Coming off a bye week and back-to-back losses, the importance of this year’s matchup has been heightened beyond the rivalry of the only two Division I programs in the state. The Wildcats are amid a three-year playoff drought, and a third consecutive loss could drop 23rd ranked team out of the nation’s top-25. UNH head coach Sean McDonnell spoke a lot about the storied rivalry and what is referred to as the “Granite Bowl” during his media availability this week. It began in 1901 with a decisive 51-0 Dartmouth victory. The latest chapter once again saw the Big Green edge the Wildcats 22-21 in 2016. McDonnell knows the importance of this game from his time as a player and is hoping for a different result this time around.

DURHAM, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO