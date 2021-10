On Tuesday, Oct. 19, local leaders and experts will be discussing the effects of poverty on women and its impact on the community, especially children. "Elgin's Children in Poverty: Awareness and Advocacy" will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Meadows Community Rooms at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. This is copresented by Women On The Brink. Register at attend.gailborden.info/event/5571747.

ELGIN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO