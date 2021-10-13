Study examines the differences between opioid receptor subtypes

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine found that human brain development begins to differentiate itself from that of other animals as early as the second trimester. Yale professor of neuroscience Nenad Sestan served as the senior author of these studies, both of which centered themselves around differences present in human, mouse and macaque prefrontal cortex, or PFC, development when altering the retinoic acid, or RA, signals. In the two published papers detailing the findings of the studies, Mikihito Shibata, associate research scientist in the Neuroscience Department, and Kartik Pattabiraman, clinical fellow at the Yale Child Study Center, traced the role that RA plays in prenatal development of the prefrontal cortex — the region of the brain responsible for higher level functioning such as language, emotion and abstract thought. This research is proving its importance, not only through its surface level understanding of humanity, but also through its clinical implications.
