CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Study examines the differences between opioid receptor subtypes

By feature
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpioid receptors are proteins in the central nervous system that are targeted by opioid drugs for pain relief. There are three subtypes of opioid receptors, MOP, DOP and KOP, in addition to the opioid-related NOP receptor. The most prescribed opioids, such as morphine, fentanyl and codeine, target μ opioid receptors...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine misuse decreased among US adults with opioid use disorder from 2015-2019

Data from a nationally representative survey indicate that in 2019, nearly three-fourths of U.S. adults reporting buprenorphine use did not misuse the medication in the past 12 months. In addition, buprenorphine misuse among people with opioid use disorder trended downward between 2015-2019, despite increases in the number of people receiving buprenorphine treatment. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, was conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
informnny.com

Is there any difference between a COVID booster and a third dose?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- People who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine can get a booster shot as of September 22. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine must wait to see if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will authorize one. The FDA will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study could pave way for creating safer opioids

Researchers may have uncovered new answers on how to create safer opioids. Design a new opioid to bypass the part of brain that feels pleasure, but retain the analgesic properties, which make opioids one of the most effective pain relievers. In a study published in Nature Oct. 13, researchers looked...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Receptors#Drugs#Opioid Receptor#Dop#Kop#Nop#Universit De Sherbrooke
UPI News

Surgery a common gateway for opioid abuse, study shows

Surgery is a common gateway to opioid misuse that can put patients at risk of an overdose. That's the conclusion of a new analysis of data from nearly 14,000 adults who had surgery between 2013 and 2019 at UCLA hospitals. All were opioid-naive, meaning they had not filled a prescription for an opioid painkiller for up to one year before their surgery.
HEALTH
wgnsradio.com

Study Shows Link Between Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome and Foster Care Entry

The number of infants diagnosed with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) and the number of infants entering foster care have both increased substantially over the past decade, and a study by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy has revealed the close relationship between the two for the first time.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
MedicalXpress

High ferritin in severe COVID-19 pneumonia is linked to improved outcomes after steroid treatment

During the entire pandemic, physicians treating patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia have continuously looked for hints and signs on what may enable patients to have better outcomes. A team of physicians at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University has discovered that for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who had higher ferritin in their blood upon admission and were treated with a corticosteroid, fewer intubations and deaths resulted. Their findings are reported this month in JAMA Network Open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Examining Differences in Liver Cancer Incidence Across 7 Countries

Comparing liver cancer survival across high-income countries has been difficult due to different standard and coding practices. Liver cancer rates rose in 7 high-income European countries after 1995, according to a new study. Over the time period of the study, survival was found to be poor in all countries, and...
CANCER
Yale Daily News

Yale study finds the differences between human and animal brains and its implications for the understanding of neurodiversity

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine found that human brain development begins to differentiate itself from that of other animals as early as the second trimester. Yale professor of neuroscience Nenad Sestan served as the senior author of these studies, both of which centered themselves around differences present in human, mouse and macaque prefrontal cortex, or PFC, development when altering the retinoic acid, or RA, signals. In the two published papers detailing the findings of the studies, Mikihito Shibata, associate research scientist in the Neuroscience Department, and Kartik Pattabiraman, clinical fellow at the Yale Child Study Center, traced the role that RA plays in prenatal development of the prefrontal cortex — the region of the brain responsible for higher level functioning such as language, emotion and abstract thought. This research is proving its importance, not only through its surface level understanding of humanity, but also through its clinical implications.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

FDA panel supports Moderna booster shot for older adults, people at high risk

(HealthDay)—Mirroring a similar recommendation issued last month for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, an expert advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended a half-dose booster shot of the Moderna vaccine be given to certain recipients six months after their second shot. Panelists recommended that everyone aged...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

New study examines vaccination misinformation on social media

Research conducted by Assistant Professor Jessie Chin's Adaptive Cognition and Interaction Design Lab (ACTION) in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign provided the foundation for an article recently published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Ph.D. student Tre Tomaszewski is the first author on the peer-reviewed article, "Identifying False Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Information and Corresponding Risk Perceptions from Twitter: Advanced Predictive Models."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. With a new variant comes another round of questions. Does the wedding need to be outside? Should people avoid flying? Is wearing a mask still necessary? With Delta ripping through the country, there is a concern for what might and might not be safe anymore. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center and Boston University's School of Medicine, has three suggestions for preventing the spread of this variant of the coronavirus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy