CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SemaConnect partners with Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): SemaConnect, a leading name in the electric vehicle infrastructure industry, has announced a partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a market leader in retail and commercial fueling solutions. The partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a long-standing presence in the fuel retailing industry in India, is indeed a big step for SemaConnect as it will help the US-based company further its roots in India and establish trust with the native public.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Are Southeast Asian unicorns catching up with India's?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, October 18 (ANI): India has seen a spectacular expansion of its startup scene in the last few years. Over 52,000 entities are officially recognised as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of July 2021. It has been five years...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

MoU signed between J-K, govt of Dubai for real estate development

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semaconnect#Design#Infrastructure#Ani Newsvoir#Ocpp#Evs#Tata Nexon Ev#Mg Zs Ev#Hyundai#Mercedes#Eqc#Jaguar#Vp#Semaconnect India#Indian
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

India gearing up to launch industry-led policies in the space sector: ISRO Chief, Dr. Sivan

Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India is revising its existing policies and is also in the process of bringing in the new ones to increase industry participation in the space sector, Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)Secretary Department of Space, Govt. of India said today while addressing the inaugural session on 'Future of Space-International ParticipationsCollaborations' at the The India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

The New OctaFX Trading App for Apple iOS continues its steamroll in India

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): After having initiated its first test-launch back in August, the Forex broker OctaFX now makes its Apple iOS trading app available in the Indian App Store-kicking off on 12 October. These regional outings are followed by a complete app release for all service regions...
CELL PHONES
Birmingham Star

British High Commission celebrates India's Earthprize award winner and finalist

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The British High Commission held a special reception on Tuesday to celebrate the winner and the finalist of the inaugural Earthshot prize. India's Vidyut Mohan was named amongst five winners in a ceremony held in London on Sunday (October 17). His initiative called Takachar was the winner in the 'clean our air' category and wonPound 1 million as prize money, according to official release by British High Commission.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Reuters

India, Israel to start talks on free trade agreement next month

NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India and Israel agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement from November, with the aim of signing a deal by mid 2022, both countries said on Monday. Ties between the two countries have grown closer in the seven years since Indian Prime...
ECONOMY
chatsports.com

Fuel Management System Market Is Dazzling Worldwide: Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Dover, Franklin Fueling Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on ”Global Fuel Management System Market Insights to 2026,” with 232+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fuel Management System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce's Decade-Old Discovery Paying Off Big Time

As mainstream automakers continue to struggle (and come up with creative temporary solutions) through the semiconductor chip shortage crisis, ultra-luxury brands like Rolls-Royce have managed to hold their own. That's mainly because their respective production volume is nowhere close to companies like Ford, Toyota, and Stellantis. Far fewer chips are required. Rolls-Royce typically builds cars to order, meaning it doesn't build anything it can't sell literally right away. But don't think it's just extremely rich old people buying these cars. It's quite the opposite, in fact.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
zycrypto.com

Cardano At Risk Of Slipping Down The Rankings — Could Prove Fatal For ADA

Cardano has fallen down the cryptocurrency rankings, losing third place to Binance Coin. The network went on a strong price rally that catapulted it to third place after setting a new all-time high of $3.10. ADA is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency and has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion. Cardano’s...
MARKETS
Birmingham Star

PM Modi to inaugurate UP's Kushinagar International Airport on Oct 20

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport on October 20, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday. According to the PMO, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy