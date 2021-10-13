CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Don’t let the microchip shortage ruin your holiday shopping

steelcountrybee.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always a good idea to get your holiday shopping done early, but this year it’s more important than ever.

www.steelcountrybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Waiting to do holiday shopping? Yule be sorry!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and with Christmas now less than three months away, you might want to get a jump on your preparations. The pandemic taught us all about toilet paper shortages, food shortages, and now – toy shortages. One local shop owner says if you’re looking for that one special toy this holiday season, you may want to start shopping now.
RAPID CITY, SD
news3lv.com

Start your holiday shopping at Max Pawn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard to believe it’s already October and that means the season of gift-giving is right around the corner. Oftentimes, people turn to layaway as an alternative to credit cards. Joining us now is the owner of Max Pawn, Vegas’ top luxury consignment shop, Michael Mack.
LAS VEGAS, NV
5 On Your Side

Book shortage could impact holiday shopping this year

Waiting until the last minute could leave you empty-handed this holiday season. Bookstores are the latest to warn of shortages over the next few months. "The problem is multifold,” said Melissa Posten, the Director of Inventory at The Novel Neighbor on Big Bend Road. “First of all, there's a paper shortage. Paper mills have learned that cardboard is more lucrative, and with the increase in online shopping during the pandemic, they are printing cardboard boxes instead of making paper.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Why You'll Want to Do Your Holiday Shopping Extra Early This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've done any online shopping over the course of the pandemic, then you may have already experienced firsthand the effects of COVID-related supply chain disruptions. Maybe the sofa you had your heart set on was backordered for six months, or perhaps the new thriller novel you were excited to read had its publication date pushed back. These minor inconveniences may have been the ripple effects of larger issues throughout the global supply chain. Now, as shopping picks up as we near the holiday season, the problems are becoming more pronounced. To understand why the most coveted holiday presents may be impossible to get this year, ensure that your gifts arrive in time, and avoid overspending, consider some of the holiday shopping strategies below.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Microchip
Huron Daily Tribune

Dutch ovens for everyone on your holiday shopping list

This year, let’s make your holiday shopping experience a little less stressful. A Dutch oven is the kind of all-purpose gift that can suit every recipient on your list, from your coworkers to your cousins. What is a Dutch oven?. A Dutch oven is not, in fact, an oven –...
SHOPPING
WWLP 22News

Don’t let Sunday bring you down, tips to make your week easier

(Mass Appeal) – Picture this: You’ve been enjoying a great weekend and suddenly you realize “Oh no, tomorrow is Monday,” and you think about all the stuff that has to be done for the upcoming week. Rather than stressing about it, or running around like a hamster on a wheel, we have some great tips to help make your week smoother. Here to help us sort it all out is organizational expert Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
IndieWire

Top 5 iPad Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Season Begins

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Between shipping and supply delays and global chip shortages, laptops, notebooks, tablet, gaming consoles and other electronic must-haves might not be available come Christmas. Forget Black Friday; start your holiday shopping as early as possible. And if you’re looking to gift someone with an iPad this holiday (or if Monday’s Apple Event has you itching), we’ve rounded up iPad deals to grab before they’re...
ELECTRONICS
101.5 WPDH

Don’t Let the Supply Chain Boo Hoo’s Steal Your Christmas Joy

I refuse to panic about Christmas shopping. After all it is only the middle of October. We have plenty of days left before Christmas. (Christmas Countdown) I realize there are many people who shop for Christmas all year long. I also realize that many people are concerned that there are issues with the supply chain but all of this crazy news can't have us worrying about whether or not we are going to be ready for Christmas,
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
WGAU

Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here. Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports.org

Don't Let Pet Hair Ruin Your Washer

If your dog or cat sheds, you’re well aware of the problem. And, unfortunately, you’re probably also well aware that removing all that pet hair from your bedding, clothes, or the pet’s bed can be a real chore—for you and your washing machine. "Pet hair is definitely a challenge to...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy