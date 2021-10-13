Don’t let the microchip shortage ruin your holiday shopping

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've done any online shopping over the course of the pandemic, then you may have already experienced firsthand the effects of COVID-related supply chain disruptions. Maybe the sofa you had your heart set on was backordered for six months, or perhaps the new thriller novel you were excited to read had its publication date pushed back. These minor inconveniences may have been the ripple effects of larger issues throughout the global supply chain. Now, as shopping picks up as we near the holiday season, the problems are becoming more pronounced. To understand why the most coveted holiday presents may be impossible to get this year, ensure that your gifts arrive in time, and avoid overspending, consider some of the holiday shopping strategies below.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO