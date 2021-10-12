CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When global warming stops, seas will still rise

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if humanity beats the odds and caps global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, seas will rise for centuries to come and swamp cities currently home to half-a-billion people, researchers warned Tuesday. In a world that heats up another half-degree above that benchmark, an additional 200 million...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

