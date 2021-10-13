CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Let Life Resume

By John Stossel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica remains bound by often extreme pandemic restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying 6 feet away from others. In Oregon, everyone must wear a mask outdoors. In parts of the country, 2-year-olds must wear masks. Are such rules necessary?. Recently, Denmark lifted all pandemic restrictions. “Go...

