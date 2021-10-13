CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Legislature to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill

By Bailey Brautigan
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice amended his special session proclamation to call on the West Virginia Legislature to add a new bill regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements to the special session agenda.

‘Teacher of the Year’ could be fired over vax mandate

If passed, the bill would require any West Virginia state entities as well as any business operating in West Virginia requiring their employees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to honor certain medical and religious exemptions.

The bill covers all current and prospective employees.

Medical exemptions could be obtained with documentation signed by a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse stating that the employee has a physical condition which prevents them from safely receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or that the employee has already developed COVID-19 and therefore has antibodies from being exposed to the virus.

Religious exemptions could be obtained with a notarized certification from the employee presented to the employer.

The bill contains language prohibiting employers from penalizing or discriminating against current or prospective employees for pursuing exemptions.

The bill also states that immunization may not be mandated for students attending school in the state.

See below for the governor’s amendment.

5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
FLORIDA STATE
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
West Virginia State
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jim Justice
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Hornell Evening Tribune

Judge deals a blow to NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

A federal judge issued a ruling Tuesday requiring New York to allow religious exemptions to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical workers. U.S. District Judge David Hurd of Utica granted a preliminary injunction temporarily barring New York state and employers from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate against medical workers claiming a legitimate religious exemption.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: West Virginia Delegate taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha county delegate is in the hospital after taking a leave from interims and the special session since Sunday, according to a House of Delegates spokesperson. Republican Delegate Larry Pack, 63, from Kanawha County is from the 35th district. Other West Virginia delegates are gathering...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

