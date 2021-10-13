Everyday Habits That Reduce Visceral Fat
A widening waistline isn't just an aesthetic concern. Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, is the fat that lies beneath the abdominal wall, nestled around organs like the liver, stomach and intestines. It's different, and more dangerous, than the kind of fat you can pinch (subcutaneous fat). According to Harvard Medical School, high amounts of belly fat are associated with illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, dementia, and cancer. These are everyday habits that reduce belly fat. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0