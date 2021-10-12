CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Iconic New Hartford Shop Expands To Utica With 2nd Location

By Vinnie
 8 days ago
So many people over the 30 plus years have made this ever-popular New Hartford staple very successful. If you are one of them, get ready to jump for joy. When it comes to finding fresh food or healthy choices for eating, there really is one place to think in the Utica-New Hartford area. That would be Peter's Cornucopia. For months on their Facebook page, we have seen pictures and posts about the new second location they are adding. It's been finished, and now is open.

Iconic Utica Observer Dispatch Building To Be Auctioned Off

The historic and enormous 58,160 square foot Utica Observer Dispatch building will be auctioned off starting on November 29th, according to an online real estate notice. The auction is being managed by Bellcornerstone Real Estate in Manlius which lists the starting bid at $150,000. The listing already has nearly 50,000 views and bids will be accepted until December 1st.
Rome Native and Lead Singer of 'Boston' Coming Home to The Stanley Theatre

Rome native and lead singer of the band 'Boston' is coming back home to the region to perform at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. Tommy DeCarlo was originally born in Rome, New York and has been on every tour as the lead singer with 'Boston' since 2007. He has played in front of sold out audiences all over the world and is returning to perform in front of a local audience. DeCarlo will be joined at the Stanley Theatre on Friday, November 19th at 7:30PM by 'American Idol' standout Rudy Cardenas.
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Utica and Rome Area Restaurants

Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
Famous & Local Celebrity Chef Ties The Knot In Central NY Town

We've all seen Anne Burrell when we watch the Food Network. Did you know she is from Central New York and got married here over the weekend?. Anne Burrell has been a star on the Food Network for nearly two decades. Starting her journey as a sous chef on competition shows, now she hosts numerous popular ones herself. It really is a great story. Also, a story we should be proud of because Anne Burrell is one of our own, a Central New Yorker.
500 Years of Fashion Created From Paper Featured At MWPAI

The exhibit "Isabelle de Borchgrave : Fashioning Art from Paper" opens on Sunday at the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute. The breathtaking exhibition features nearly 100 intricately handcrafted paper artworks, ranging from ornate gowns to Renaissance men's attire to children's outfits and spans nearly 500 years of fashion. It relives...
If You Have a Loved One in the Hospital You'll Want to Pay Attention to New Visitation Rules

With the number of daily active cases of COVID-19 still high, Mohawk Valley Health System has decided they need to make a shift in their visitation policies. Officials with MVHS say these changes will go into effect on Monday, October 18th. While some changes are being made, the inpatient hospital unit visiting hours will remain the same. They are currently 11AM to 1PM and 4PM to 6PM, seven days a week.
Are You The Next Red Cap Ambassador? Share Your Story

The American Heart Association is looking for Red Cap Ambassadors for America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk, which will take place on May 7, 2022. Red Cap Ambassadors serve as spokespersons for the event. They'll also share their stories of surviving heart disease or stroke. Duties of the Red Cap...
Magic And Wonder Of The Nutcracker Returns Thanks To The Syracuse City Ballet

You'll be able to kick off the holiday season for 2021 with "The Nutcracker" in Syracuse. This year after taking a break due to the pandemic, you'll be able to celebrate Syracuse City Ballet's return to the theater with your families holiday tradition. The Nutcracker returns on Saturday, December 4th at 11AM, later that day at 3PM, and on Sunday, December 5th at 2PM.
Reptiles And Exotic Animals Invade Syracuse For One Special Day

Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids, Exotic animals, all together under one roof. It's all happening in Syracuse at the Syracuse Reptile Expo. At the Syracuse Reptile Expo, you'll also find feeders and pet supplies too. It all happens on Sunday, October 17th at the Ramada Inn in Liverpool from 10AM - 4PM. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for Kids 5 and under. You can buy your tickets right online with EventBrite, or at the door this weekend.
Stop And Smell The Rosé When You Own This Wonderful $12M Winery In New York

If you love wine and want quite a bit of beautiful land, here is your opportunity. This literally is a chance to start up a business, except you don't have to worry about getting the right equipment, it already is there. The land is all ready to go for you, just buy the winery and live happily. Plus, it already is a fairly well-known winery that only plays to your favor. If you think the $12 million dollar price tag is steep, there are even more ways you can scrape up money while owning the winery.
MVHS Opens Testing Site For COVID-19 On Monday

Mohawk Valley Health System will begin offering COVD-19 testing on Monday, October 18.. The testing will be by appointment only and will take place at its COVID Testing Trailer on the St. Luke's campus. The service is being offered through a partnership between MVHS and the Central Oneida County Volunteer...
