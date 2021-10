The Iowa Lottery has announced the as of yet unidentified 12th big winner of the Lucky for Life ® game bought a ticket at an Adel convenience store. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the second prize of $25,000 a year for life. The ticket was purchased at the Adel Kum & Go on Kinnick Drive and they will receive a $500 bonus. Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings at 9:38 p.m. daily. The game’s top two prizes are described as lasting “as long as you do,” meaning that they are truly for life. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life with other prizes ranging from $4 to $5,000. The minimum guaranteed payout is 20 years and there is a lump-sum option for players who prefer that to lifetime annuity payments.

LOTTERY ・ 3 DAYS AGO