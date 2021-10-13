CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham doctor sued over death of 7-year-old Kamiya responds to lawsuit

By Lee Hedgepeth
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LvFN_0cPuMEvA00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Birmingham doctor is responding to a lawsuit filed against her, another doctor, and Children’s of Alabama following the death of 7-year-old Kamiya Dufermeau after a routine appendectomy earlier this year.

In wake of legal challenge, Alabama will allow death row inmate 6 witnesses at Oct. 21 execution

In court documents filed Friday, attorneys for Dr. Theresa Bolus list 17 separate defenses against the wrongful death suit, which claims that Bolus did not meet the required standard of care in treating Kamiya after her surgery.

Kamiya became sick in mid-April and was diagnosed with appendicitis. After more conservative, nonsurgical interventions did not improve her condition, Dr. Colin Martin, a Children’s of Alabama employee, performed a laparoscopic appendectomy on her.

About a week later, Kamiya still felt lethargic, tired, and weak. On May 4, Kamiya’s mother Sherry Robinson brought her daughter to Bolus, a physician at Midtown Pediatrics, which is owned and run by Children’s of Alabama.

“During the appointment with Dr. Bolus, Kamiya showed signs and symptoms of a post-surgical complication, including nausea, vomiting, lethargy, and emesis, which Dr. Bolus witnessed,” the lawsuit, filed by Kamiya’s mother, claims. “The standard of care for a pediatrician required Dr. Bolus to recognize the signs and symptoms of a post-surgical complication and intervene appropriately, including a physical exam of the abdomen and imaging studies.”

Bolus, the suit says, did not conduct a physical exam of Kamiya during the appointment.

The next day, Kamiya’s grandmother called 911, and EMS arrived to find Kamiya without a pulse. She was brought back to Children’s of Alabama where doctors “performed four rounds of pediatrics advanced life support,” according to the lawsuit. They were not able to save Kamiya.

UAB officers vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief

An autopsy showed “that Kamiya died because of an undiagnosed and untreated post-surgical bowel complication.”

“Dr. Bolus had a duty to exercise reasonable care, skill, and diligence in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of Kamiya Dufermeau,” the suit claims. “Dr. Bolus negligently breached this duty and the applicable standards of care in the manner herein, and Kamiya Dufermeau died as a direct and proximate result thereof.”

In her response to the suit, Bolus “denies that she was guilty of any medical negligence or breach of the applicable standards of care” in relation to Kamiya. While Bolus admits that she witnessed Kamiya vomiting, her lawyers argue that she did not perform an “incomplete evaluation and misdiagnosis of pinworms as the cause” of Kamiya’s symptoms.

Bolus’ response to the suit contains well over a dozen defenses. In one section of the filing, Bolus’ legal team claims that, as applied to their client, Alabama’s Wrongful Death Act violates the Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Another portion of Bolus’ response cites the U.S. Supreme Court case BMW of North America, Inc. v. Gore as a reason the suit’s claim for punitive damages “cannot be upheld.” That case involved a man’s claim that BMW had sold him a car that had been repainted. An Alabama jury awarded the man $4 million in punitive damages, but the nation’s highest court reversed that judgment, saying that the damages were “grossly excessive” and violated the Constitution.

Dr. Francois Blaudeau, who represents Kamiya’s mother in her suit, called parts of Bolus’ response “troubling,” specifically the claim that the pediatrician met the standard of care in Kamiya’s case.

“Dr. Bolus admits that she took a wait-and-see approach, telling the patient to leave and instructing the mother to bring Kamiya back to the clinic if she continues to feel poorly/vomit,” Blaudeau said in an email. “The minimum standard of care simply required Dr. Bolus to do more than take a wait-and-see approach. The vomiting after surgery was an indication to do more.”

Children’s of Alabama has refused to comment on the case and has not yet responded to the suit in court. Bolus is the first defendant to respond to the complaint. The wrongful death case is being heard by Judge Jim Hughey III.

You can read Dr. Bolus’ complete legal response below.

Dr. Bolus’ response to wrongful death lawsuit by CBS 42 on Scribd

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor charged with raping a teen receives probation

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise pastor charged with rape has received a plea deal of probation that will keep him from serving any time behind bars. Jason Greathouse struck a plea deal with Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson to downgrade his 20-year rape sentence to one-year unsupervised probation, according to Greathouses’ attorney, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

MPD: Woman shot in the leg on New Jersey Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on New Jersey Street early Sunday morning. Mobile Police say the victim walked out of her apartment near 600 New Jersey Street before 3:30 this morning. Police say the victim and a relative were shot at by someone the […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead & 7 injured amid another campus shooting at Grambling State, Homecoming events canceled

UPDATE: Grambling State University posted to their social media that effectively immediately from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Also classes will not resume until Wednesday. See Facebook post below for full statement. UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police are currently seeking the suspect involved in the early morning shooting on Grambling State University campus.  According to […]
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Wrongful Death#Wiat#Children#Midtown Pediatrics#Ems#Uab
WKRG News 5

Residential fire in Calvert

MOBILE, COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department (CVFRD) responded to a residential fire in Calvert. A single story wooden frame house was found by CVFRD to be engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post from the CVFRD. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, according to the post. McIntosh […]
CALVERT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
WKRG News 5

Juvenile offenders at Strickland Youth Center beautify courtyards with flowers, learn life lessons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Juvenile offenders and probationers at Strickland Youth Center beautified the courtyards outside the juvenile courtroom on Saturday morning with flowers and plants. The community service project was meant to be an opportunity for the kids to get involved and teach them life lessons. The floral designs were donated by Arensberg and […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Teacher in jail after student allegedly picks marijuana edibles out of student prize box twice

LEXINGTON, S.C. (BRPROUD) – A teacher is in trouble with the law after a recent investigation into accusations of drugs found in her classroom. 27-year-old Victoria Farish Weiss was booked into jail on Friday, October 15 after an almost month-long investigation. The investigation centered around Weiss having marijuana edibles in a student prize box. “We […]
LEXINGTON, SC
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Arrest made in barricade situation in Baldwin County

UPDATE(10/16/20 11:14 a.m.) Saturday night Escambia County County, Fla, Sheriff’s department was in a vehicle pursuit with a wanted person. The pursuit crossed over the Alabam state line on County Road 112 and chased the vehicle into a nearby field near Tower Road in the Gateswood Community. Amanda Thomson, 37, the woman driving the pursuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: 4 injured during shooting at football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

UPDATE (6:28 p.m. 10/16/21): Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement in regards to the shooting Ladd-Peebles. “The continuing trend of violence in our community, especially among young people, must stop. I am confident MPD will track down those responsible for last night’s shooting and hold them accountable for their unnecessary and senseless actions. Our thoughts […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Delhi man wanted for shooting at Grambling State University, injuring 1 and killing another

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jatavious Carroll, a.ka. “Rabbit”, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is believed to be the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Grambling State University campus on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

2K+
Followers
900
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy