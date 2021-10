On Thursday, September 30, 2021, a Montgomery County jury sentenced Lirio Maldonado Jr., 26, to life in prison in connection with the fatal stabbing of the mother of his children, Cassandra Benitez on March 20, 2019. Maldonado pleads guilty to the offense of Murder before the jury on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. During the punishment hearing, Maldonado presented evidence that the homicide of Benitez was the result of sudden passion. The jury rejected Maldonado’s claim, found against him on the issue of sudden passion, and returned a verdict of life on the offense of murder after deliberating for approximately 40 minutes. The Honorable Phil Grant of the 9th District Court presided over the three-day punishment trial.

