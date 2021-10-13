Wednesday’s Warrior: CCSU student shares story of perseverance

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Seventeen years young and so strong.

“I definitely won a scholarship for an essay that I wrote about my life story and my story throughout the program,” Niasha Torres said.

Niasha Torres, 17, wrote The Truth Of My Story .

“It’s definitely really heartwarming that my story was put out there for me not only winning the award but for people to know what I went through,” she said.

Torres is now a freshman at Central Connecticut State University studying to become a nurse.

“I have a deep feeling of caring for people,” she said. “I always want to be able to be there for them.”

Today, Torres has strong family support, but her upbringing wasn’t always easy.

“I was taken from my home due to certain situations,” she said.

In her essay, she wrote, “I cannot erase the image of looking down at the grass while my shoes seem to sink in the earth as I ran, leaving my six-year-old brother. It was an incalculable heartbreak.”

“I was bounced around the house to house for a certain point because it wasn’t stable enough for me,” Torres said. “My experience in foster care was pretty bumpy just because of the trauma I was going through at the time”

Turning heartbreak into power. Torres goes on to write, “Pain, betrayal, loneliness, and silence have all made me who I am today.”

“My message is to really try and have the faith,” Torres said.

Today, we call her a warrior.

“You just have to look at it like, if you really want something you’re going to try for it, so if you want happiness, you’re going to have to work for it,” she said.

In 2018, Torres found some happiness when she found her forever family.

“I finally found a home. At first, it was just an emergency placement, and we ended up bonding very well. It ended up being to the point where they wanted to adopt me. We really do stick together.”

“Throughout my lifetime, I have come to a conclusion that no matter what you’ve been through, who you have in your circle, or where you physically end up, everything is doable,” Torres explains in her essay, The Truth of My Story.

Torres was awarded $5,000 for her essay from Comfort Cases , which is an organization that helps foster children. She will use the money to help further her education.

