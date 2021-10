The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Highway Patrol announced a new traffic pattern for a commonly traveled area. The restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) will be the first of its kind implemented in Northwest Ohio at the intersection of U.S 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County. The new traffic pattern was needed after the Ohio Highway Patrol says that there was a concerning rise in traffic crashes in that area.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO