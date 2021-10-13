CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

What Alex Ovechkin Told Peter Laviolette After Getting Hurt in Preseason Finale

By Mike DePrisco
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Ovi told Laviolette after getting hurt in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin doesn't like to miss time due to an injury, so when he suffered a lower-body injury in the Capitals' preseason finale on Friday, the future Hall of Famer wasn't happy. With the Caps'...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
Fox News

Jenn Sterger shades ‘bully’ Adam Schefter after email controversy

Former Jets host Jennifer Sterger joined the growing chorus criticizing ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday. Sterger recalled the 2010 Brett Favre scandal in which she allegedly received inappropriate photos from the then-Jets quarterback, and pointed to Schefter’s reporting on the situation. "A certain journalist also published a false...
NFL
chatsports.com

Coyotes end preseason on high note with win over Golden Knights

Travis Boyd and Andrew Ladd scored their first goals of the preseason, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 of 26 shots faced in his chance to start and play an entire preseason game in goal for the Arizona Coyotes in their 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night. The...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Laviolette
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Understands Fans Being Upset About Late Sean Taylor Announcement

Rivera understands why fans are upset about Taylor announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When the Washington Football Team made the announcement it was holding the official jersey retirement ceremony for franchise legend Sean Taylor just three days before the event on Sunday prior to the game against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, Burgundy and Gold fans were again outraged after a couple weeks of being in the news for all the wrong reasons.
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Nbc Sports Washington#Capitals#Nbc Sports#Caps#The Sports Junkies#Russian Machine
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs get ready for final matchup against Canadiens in preseason

Both the Leafs and Habs enter this game looking for a second straight win after facing the Ottawa Senators. Their preseason series is currently tied at 1-1, lets see if this semi-refined Leafs squad can end things the right way. In this game eyes will be on certain players for...
NHL
chatsports.com

Avalanche wants to see Alex Newhook, others “ramp it up” in final week of preseason

The Avalanche reassigned six players Monday before taking a relatively young and inexperienced lineup to Minnesota for a preseason game against the Wild. Avs coach Jared Bednar said more moves will be made after the third preseason game, and hinted that 2019 first-round draft pick Alex Newhook, among others, needs to play better to avoid a demotion to the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles.
NHL
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

What Alex Cora Told Red Sox In Clubhouse After Clinching Wild Card Spot

Red Sox players deserve credit for battling through a tough second half of the regular season and earning one of the two American League Wild Card spots. But after Game No. 162 on Sunday, Alex Cora made sure other members of the organization received proper recognition. Boston celebrated in the...
MLB
NBC Washington

Alex Ovechkin Named to Russian Olympic Committee Team for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Ovechkin named to ROC team for Beijing Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin was named to the Russian Olympic Committee team to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Friday as the Russian Hockey Federation announced its first three players. Joining Ovechkin will be Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov. Olympic teams are required to announce their first three players by Oct. 15.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Final Penguins Preseason Game: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs, CBJ

Most or perhaps all of the Pittsburgh Penguins healthy NHL regulars will be in the lineup on Saturday night in Columbus. The Penguins will wrap one of their most unsettled and open training camps with a few surprises on the ice against their division rival Columbus Blue Jackets, who are struggling to put together a competitive team.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy