Nashville, TN

45-year-old Arthur Alexander dead, 21-year-old Travis Jones injured after a two-vehicle collision (Nashville, TN)

 4 days ago

On Tuesday morning, a two-vehicle accident took the life of 45-year-old Arthur Alexander and injured 21-year-old Travis Jones on Murfreesboro Pike.

The fatal incident took place on Murfreesboro Pike at Town Park Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that 21-year-old Travis Jones was heading southbound in a Kia Sedona when he crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta.

October 13, 2021

