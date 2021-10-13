Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry; Johnson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Henry and southeastern Johnson Counties through 930 AM CDT At 843 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Montrose, or 8 miles west of Clinton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Calhoun, Deepwater, Coal, Brownington, Tightwad, Hartwell, La Due and Truman Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0