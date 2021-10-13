Shachar Orren Appointed Co-Founder of Website Experience Platform EX.CO
Orren will lead the company alongside Founder-CEO, Tom Pachys, and will focus on global marketing and strategic initiatives. Shachar Orren was appointed Co-Founder of EX.CO – The Experience Company, the global platform powering billions of website interactions. Orren joined the company early on as part of the founding team (2013), was the sixth employee and now serves as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.martechseries.com
