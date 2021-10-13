Avast Bolsters its Technology Division with Three Key Appointments

IQIYI, Inc., an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming release of 260 new films, TV series, and variety shows at its iJOY Conference (“the Conference”) held in Shanghai on October 15. The Conference also featured a discussion on how visual contents ought to reflect both viewers’ everyday experiences and the current zeitgeist, as well as the Company’s belief that integrating content with technology will drive the future of the entertainment industry. Senior iQIYI executives attending the Conference included GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI; WANG Vivian, President of New Consumer Business Group (NCG) and Chief Marketing Officer of iQIYI; WANG Xiaohui, President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) and Chief Content Officer of iQIYI.

