Avast Bolsters its Technology Division with Three Key Appointments

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaria Loi is appointed as Head of Innovation, Siggi Stefnisson joins as Head of Avast Threat Lab, and Andrew B. Gardner, PhD steps into the new role of Vice President of Research & AI. Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, has announced three new strategic appointments strengthening...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Heylol Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Startups and Influencers

Heylol is a social video messenger that aims to bring the world closer together. The developers of Heylol are pleased to announce their partnership with Google Cloud for startups and influencers. Heylol is a free and brand-new messenger app that provides users with funny gifs, pictures, fresh memes, and viral...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HUMBL and BLOCKS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Blockchain Initiatives

HUMBL, Inc., a consumer blockchain company working to simplify use cases across verticals like payments, ticketing and NFTs, announced their collaboration with a decentralized blockchain project called BLOCKS. Marketing Technology News: Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship. BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLCs, created to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

iJustOrder joins Microsoft for Startups

IJustOrder continues to build as a upcoming tech company by choosing to take on Microsoft’s Azure platform. iJustOrder, a mobile engagement and e-commerce platform, announced the joining of Microsoft for Startups program today. iJustOrder core services are food service ordering and delivery at stadiums and event venues. The company’s current strategies include customer engagement, social media integration, focused advertising, loyalty reward programs, and a full suite of enhancements geared to improve the customer’s overall experience. The opportunity to join Microsoft for Startups doesn’t come everyday.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

iQIYI Releases 260 New Titles at 2021 iJOY Conference, Integrating Content With Technology

IQIYI, Inc., an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming release of 260 new films, TV series, and variety shows at its iJOY Conference (“the Conference”) held in Shanghai on October 15. The Conference also featured a discussion on how visual contents ought to reflect both viewers’ everyday experiences and the current zeitgeist, as well as the Company’s belief that integrating content with technology will drive the future of the entertainment industry. Senior iQIYI executives attending the Conference included GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI; WANG Vivian, President of New Consumer Business Group (NCG) and Chief Marketing Officer of iQIYI; WANG Xiaohui, President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) and Chief Content Officer of iQIYI.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security

Helbiz continues to improve and prioritize corporate and user security. Helbiz Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Google Workspace to further enhance the security of its users’ data and improve business efficiency.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Spot AI Launches AI-Powered Camera System to Change How Businesses Use Video

Company’s Tech Launches New Era of Video Intelligence, Announces $22 Million Series A from Redpoint Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Spot AI officially launched with a goal to provide every person in any business access to video intelligence, a tool that enables better decisions around security, workforce safety, and process efficiency.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Exchange Solutions to Aid INDOCHINO with eCommerce Growth Goals

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, announced a new partnership with INDOCHINO, a world-wide leader of made-to-measure apparel. The partnership will enable INDOCHINO to maximize its online engagement and conversion growth goals by leveraging ES Engage, Exchange Solutions’ digital commerce personalization product. ES Engage empowers retail brands to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale, in real-time. After a simple, tag-based implementation, ES Engage showcases customized offers to both known consumers and browsers throughout their online or app-based shopping sessions. Offer types and values are optimized in-moment to give the consumer the right incentive at the right time, while remaining profitable for the retailer, eliminating the need to solely rely on mass, deep discount offers to drive revenue.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DanAds Partners with AdGreetz

Both companies will gain trusted partnership status with each other as well as strengthen their overall offering to their publisher clients. DanAds, the Stockholm-based and world-leading provider of self-serve advertising infrastructure, today announces its partnership with AdGreetz, the industry-leading ad-tech/martech personalisation platform. The partnership enables DanAds’ publisher clients to offer a customisable, scalable and white-labelled self-service platform for advertisers to purchase and manage personalised video and display ad campaigns.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency’s suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VARStreet introduces a new enhanced Product Configurator Feature for B2B eCommerce Stores

VARStreet Inc. has released their new product configurator with an improved user experience for their reseller clients. VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the business management software space for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s enterprise software solution offers 7million+ product SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, Supplies Network, and more. It provides advanced sales quoting software with a modern B2B eCommerce builder along with a CRM and procurement solution.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Patent Filed for Privacy-First, Cross-Platform Identity Authentication for NFT and Other Digital Assets

Trust Stamp , a global provider of AI-powered software focused on trust and identity authentication, has filed with the United States Patent Office for a privacy-first technology allowing the ownership and control of non-fungible tokens (NFT), cryptocurrency wallets, DeFi products, and other cryptographically verified digital assets using the company’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token IT2.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Ignitetech’s Enterprise Software Portfolio Expands With New Acquisitions From Avolin

Record year of growth bolstered by largest acquisition in 2021. IgniteTech, the company “Where Software Goes to Live™,” today announced the acquisition of 12 new software solutions from Avolin, a separate business unit within the ESW Capital organization. This latest acquisition caps off a record year of growth for IgniteTech,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OT Global Technologies and the U.S. Black Chambers Announce the Launch of Its Nationwide “Bridging the Digital Divide” E-Commerce Platform

Keeping with the commitment of minority business transformation, Eric L. Kelly, Chairman and CEO of OT Global Technologies (OTGT) and Ron Busby Sr., President of the United States Black Chambers Inc. (USBC) have launched a new program to help the USBC’s over 300,000 members leverage advanced technology to grow their businesses and bridge the digital divide. Technology has become essential for small and mid-size businesses to succeed in today’s fast-paced and increasingly more complicated world. The USBC platform provides over 8,000 technology products exclusively for its members.
POTUS
martechseries.com

Clarifai Raises $60M in Series C Funding to Bring AI to Developers Everywhere

New financing led by NEA fuels international expansion, growth of its AI community, and development of new AI innovations. Clarifai, the leading AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data, announced that it closed a $60 million Series C funding round. This funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from existing investors Menlo Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Lux Capital, LDV Capital, Corazon Capital, NYU Innovation Venture Fund, and new investors CPP Investments, NextEquity Partners, SineWave Ventures, and Trousdale Capital. Andrew Schoen, Partner at NEA, will join the Board. The amount raised brings the company’s total funding to $100 million and will be used to expand its sales, marketing, and engineering teams.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Mike Merkle Joins mce Systems to Oversee U.S. Strategic Accounts

Mce Systems Ltd., the global pioneer of Omni-channel device lifecycle management announced today it has appointed Mike Merkle to the position of Vice President of U.S. Strategic Accounts. Merkle will be responsible for leading sales strategy and execution for the company’s key North American accounts. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Coveo Acquires Qubit

Coveo continues to expand its AI-powered commerce search, recommendations and discovery with deep online retail merchandising and personalization tools. • Continues to strengthen its leadership as the relevance cloud using AI to power engaging experiences across commerce, service, support, and digital workplace solutions. • Deepens retail and commerce expertise, and...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Light Science Technologies floats to increase manufacturing capacity of its CEM division

Light Science Technologies Holdings is to float on the London Stock Exchange to increase the manufacturing capacity of its contract electronics manufacturing division, and strengthen its position in the agricultural lighting. Trading on AIM under ‘LST’, the group raised £5m in October. “We are delighted to be trading on the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NetDocuments Tops Best of Workplaces/Accelerates Legal Tech Employee Growth

NetDocuments was recognized by Top Work Places, the nation’s most credible employer recognition survey program, for Top Work Places 2021 in multiple categories including Compensation, Top Managers, and Remote Work. NetDocuments, the #1 cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, today was recognized by Top Work Places, the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Former Google exec Dave Fall joins Realeyes as Chief Product Officer

Dave Fall will lead Realeyes’ PreView creative intelligence software and RealView mobile attention measurement product. Realeyes, a pioneer and leader in video attention measurement, announced that Dave Fall has joined as Chief Product Officer. Marketing Technology News: Attention To COVID-19 Vaccine Ads Varies Widely Across Race & Political Party, According...
BUSINESS

