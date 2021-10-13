CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMART Global Shares Soar Following Quarterly Beat, Analyst Confidence

By Anusuya Lahiri
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $467.7 million, up 57% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $461.3 million. The adjusted EPS of $2.16 beat the consensus of $1.60. SMART Global sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $440 million - $480 million versus the consensus of $458.55 million. It...

