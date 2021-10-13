CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.4% In September, Slightly More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after rising by 0.3 percent in August....

