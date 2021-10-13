CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wipro Q2 Profit Rises 18.9%, Revenue Up 30.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Wednesday that second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 29.31 billion Indian rupees or $394 million, up 18.9 percent from last year's 24.84 billion rupees. Earnings per share were 5.35 rupees or $0.07, up 23.8 percent from 4.32 rupees...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wipro Ltd#Cfo
