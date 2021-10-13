CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC Oil Spill Aftermath: 10,000 Cleanup Volunteers, Cautious Optimism, Lingering Dread

By Brandon Pho
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 4 days ago
Over the span of roughly a week, more than 10,000 people signed up to volunteer their time cleaning up a disastrous offshore oil spill’s impacts to the Orange County coastline. And as initial estimates of the spill size have scaled down, beaches largely reopen, and local officials remark at how...

