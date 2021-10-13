CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Extremely Troubling’: Oil Pipeline Records Obtained by Voice of OC Prompt Questions as Congress Starts Probing

By Nick Gerda
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Congress now probing the Orange County oil spill – slated to figure prominently in public bill debates today and tomorrow – a key Congressman says there’s deeply troubling questions presented by permit records Voice of OC obtained last week. The original 1979 permit approvals show the pipeline was supposed...

voiceofoc.org

Voice of OC

Santana: State, Feds Kick Off Slew of Investigations Into OC Oil Spill

And then came the investigations. This is the part of the disaster where legislators get tough. A slew of congressional hearings, state select committees and law enforcement investigations in coming weeks are going to be looking at this month’s devastating oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. Among the...
Voice of OC

California Citizens Redistricting Commission: Visualizations for October 13-15 Meetings

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has posted the visualizations that will be discussed for the October 13-15, 2021 meetings. Review them and let us know if we are heading in the right direction by filling out the feedback form.
Voice of OC

Newport Beach Officials Approve Local Emergency Over Oil Spill

Newport Beach City Council Members officially authorized a local emergency over the oil spill that took place more than a week ago. Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday night to adopt a resolution ratifying the local emergency proclamation City Manager Grace Leung signed last week in response to the spill off the coast of Huntington Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Are You Going to have a Fourplex Next Door to You?

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Contact: Edward Selich – Speak Up Newport Board President. 949-300-9465 edselich@roadrunner.com. MEDIA ADVISORY. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. SPEAK UP NEWPORT IS BACK LIVE AT THE CIVIC...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Smith, Brown, Barro and McKevitt: Be Honest About a System that Fails Us

Dear elected officials, public officials, and service providers involved in the August 27th displacement of a camp on CalTrans property near the south end of San Clemente:. We, unhoused community members who were living in the camp on CalTrans property near the south end of San Clemente, are asking you to be honest about the lack of appropriate services and resources to address our needs. On Friday, August 27th, CalTrans dismantled the camp where many of us had lived peacefully for over a year. Service providers were there to offer “resources,” but none of them offered us appropriate housing for our needs that would lead to permanent housing. So, here we are, still on the streets of San Clemente–and characterized as “service resistant” and refusing offers of help. Admit that the process of getting assistance is lengthy, that there is not enough housing for everyone who qualifies for it, and that there are people on the street who do want help and are doing what they’re supposed to do to receive it.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

