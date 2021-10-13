CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cheryl Burke on DWTS Return After COVID: Felt Like 'There Was a Pillow on My Face as I Was Jiving'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are detailing their return to the ballroom after bouncing back from breakthrough COVID-19 cases. The Dancing with the Stars duo had been quarantining after contracting breakthrough cases of COVID-19 before returning for Monday's episode to compete as part of "Disney Heroes" night, taking on the jive to "Stand Out" from A Goofy Movie. On Tuesday night, they danced the Viennese Waltz to the song "Gaston" from Beauty and the Beast.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

DWTS' Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Reunite After Contracting Breakthrough COVID

The Dancing with the Stars duo had been quarantining in their respective homes — Los Angeles for Burke, New York City for Rigsby — after both contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Burke, 37, was the first to test positive late last month, while Rigsby, 34, tested positive for the virus four days later.
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Recap: A Shocking Double Elimination Leaves One Celeb In Tears

Disney Villains Night ended with a heartbreaking double elimination. After the best performances yet, two celebrities were sent home on the October 12 episode of ‘DWTS.’. Tyra Banks, dressed up as a fierce Maleficent, announces right at the top of the show that there will be a double elimination at the end of Disney Villains Night. After no one was eliminated on Disney Heroes Night, DWTS will bid farewell to two celebs by the end of the night.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Will Derek Hough return for DWTS following COVID scare?

Derek Hough was forced to temporarily vacate his seat for the latest episode of season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. The former ballroom pro-turned-judge chose to not attend the taping for episode three due to possible exposure to COVID-19. Host Tyra Banks acknowledged Derek's absence at the very top...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
Page Six

‘DWTS’: Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby react to performing at home amid COVID

COVID-19 couldn’t stop Cody Rigsby from paying tribute to his idol, Britney Spears, on “Dancing With the Stars.”. The Peloton instructor and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, performed a jazz routine to Spears’ “Gimme More” Monday night – all while quarantining from their separate homes. “I did my own hair...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Derek Hough misses Week 3 of Dancing with the Stars due to "potential COVID exposure" as Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby perform separately and virtually

"Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," host Tyra Banks announced at the beginning of Monday's show. The news comes as Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby performed separately in quarantine for this week's Dancing after they both tested positive for COVID last week. "I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week," Burke tells People. "We've been given a really unique opportunity and challenge for Britney week and while it may seem like performing remotely has its advantages, I will say this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do!"
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwts#Jive#Ballroom Dance
Primetimer

WATCH: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Make DWTS History with Virtual Jazz Performance

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and professional Cheryl Burke made Dancing with the Stars history last night when they performed the show's first-ever virtual dance. The partners both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, prompting them to practice and perform their Britney Spears jazz number from separate quarantine locations. When all was said and done, the DWTS judges awarded them a score of 18/30, which was enough to propel them into next week's competition. As a very wise woman once said, "Gimme More" Cody and Cheryl — but preferably from the same dance floor.
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby reunite at ‘Dancing with the Stars’ rehearsal after COVID: ‘I can’t believe it’s only our second time dancing together’

After two breakthrough cases of COVID-19, nearly two weeks of quarantine and one virtual dance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are back together. “Reunited and it feels so good!” Burke captioned an Instagram post of the two together at rehearsal on Saturday for the upcoming two-night Disney Week. The duo had not been together since Burke tested positive for COVID on Sept. 26, followed by Rigsby days later. While the judges critiqued rehearsal footage of their Week 2 salsa on the Sept. 27 show, the pair had to put together a remote jazz routine under quarantine in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Cody Rigsby and dance partner Cheryl Burke share new update amid Covid scare

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke became the first dance partners on Dancing with the Stars to perform a socially-distanced dance on the show after both testing positive for Covid. The Peloton instructor and professional dancer were unable to meet up in person, instead performing their Britney Spears-inspired dance from their respective living rooms.
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Calls Out ‘DWTS’ Judges for Being ‘Harsh’ Amid COVID-19 Recovery

Out of step! Cheryl Burke is calling out the Dancing With the Stars judges for being “pretty harsh” on them amid their recovery from COVID-19. Burke, 37, and her partner Cody Rigsby returned to the ballroom on Monday, October 11, for the Disney-themed week after they both tested positive for the coronavirus and were forced to isolate earlier this month. However, the dancing pro didn’t feel all that welcomed back by the judges a week after she and Rigsby, 34, performed for heroes night.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy