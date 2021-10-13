CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serial entrepreneur David Adelman runs his family office like a VC firm with 60-plus deals

By Hayley Cuccinello
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn winter, billionaire David Adelman was faced with a choice. The real-estate veteran and serial investor felt that two of his smaller bets, American Harvest vodka and Beach Whiskey, weren't growing fast enough. Adelman doubled down. He decided he could fix them and bought full control of both to form...

markets.businessinsider.com

businessobserverfl.com

Tech entrepreneur sells firm — without meeting buyer in person

The acquisition of Tampa tech entrepreneur Peter Dobler’s 55-employee IT support business came with an unusual twist that could only be found in the pandemic: Dobler didn’t meet his counterpart, the CEO of the company that bought his business, until after the deal closed. It was an entirely virtual sale — down to a Microsoft Teams video call at closing where each side, with attorneys present, clicked through and approved a bevy of papers through DocuSign.
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

VC Antler Adds Partner to Toronto Office

a global venture capital firm founded in Singapore but with offices around the world, has appointed Bernie Li as Partner in its Toronto office. Antler shares that prior to joining the firm, Li co-founded Pure Energies, a marketplace that delivered solar solutions to customers across North America from its bases in Toronto. Pure Energies is said to be one of the first residential solar companies that leveraged the internet for customer acquisition, product design, and contract fulfillment.
BUSINESS
The Independent

THG founder Moulding gives up golden share in governance overhaul

THG founder Matthew Moulding has confirmed plans to give up his “golden share” after the online retail giant’s shares plunged amid fierce scrutiny over its corporate governance.The company, which was previously called The Hut Group, currently has a dual-class share structure which allows the founder and chief executive to have significantly greater voting powers than other investors.The “golden share” structure has been criticised by institutional investors who believe it can give founders too much control.THG’s structure has also previously stopped the firm entering the FTSE 100 under UK listing rules.However, THG said on Monday that it will now cancel the...
BUSINESS
Person
David Adelman
Benzinga

Assembly Ventures Leads $25M Series A For Michigan-Based EV Battery Startup

The first transatlantic mobility fund — Assembly Ventures — announced its investment in Michigan-based Our Next Energy Inc (ONE), an energy solutions company. What Happened: In an attempt to increase the range of electric vehicles and promote adoption, ONE is focused on lower electric vehicle costs while adopting chemistries that don’t pose a thermal runaway risk.
DETROIT, MI
Entrepreneur

Lessons from a Serial Entrepreneur

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. We entrepreneurs are an irrational bunch. Who else in their right mind would choose a path with a probabilistic expected value realization of close to zero? The entrepreneurial journey often gets painful. Lonely. You realize very quickly that life doesn’t owe you anything. And knowing all of this, some of us still go back right to it, wearing a badge on the sleeve that reads ‘serial entrepreneur’. Logically this makes little sense!
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cheddar News

Ticketing Platform SeatGeek CEO on SPAC Merger With RedBall Acquisition

Live event ticket provider SeatGeek is one step closer to launching an IPO after it announced the company would take part in a SPAC merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp earlier this week. Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek, joined Cheddar to discuss what led to the decision behind the merger. He noted that the company was already growing at about 70 percent prior to the onset of the pandemic and the IPO will only help accelerate that growth.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Could This Tiny Company Take on Amazon, Microsoft, and Google... And Win?

This company is focused on cloud computing, not e-commerce. It is pursuing customers that are small and often overlooked by the big cloud players. Many of the tools we use everyday -- from tools on our apps to streaming videos -- are in the cloud. The internet has fundamentally changed the way we access the things we want; and three companies are the kings of cloud computing: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
SPY

Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Has Beaten the Market for 19 Years Straight — Unlock Access for $2/Week

Investing in the stock market can feel like learning a new foreign language, with terms like “futures,” “bull market,” “mutual funds” and “asset allocation” thrown around with abandon. You know you want to get in on the action, but you want to do it in a responsible way so your hard-earned money doesn’t disappear completely. Once upon a time, professionals would simply hire a financial advisor to help them navigate the stock market. But for many millennials, there simply isn’t enough in the piggy bank to hire a pro advisor. That’s why we think you need Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service. The Motley...
STOCKS
Business Insider

AstraZeneca Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC Capital's Mini-Tender Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) has received notification of an unsolicited mini-tender offer to holders of American Depositary Shares in AstraZeneca by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, which indicates that TRC Capital offers to purchase up to 2 million ADSs, equivalent to approximately 0.06% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares in AstraZeneca, at a price of $57.88 per ADS in cash. AstraZeneca recommended that shareholders reject the offer because the offer price is below the market price for ADSs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Schroders Confirms Q3 AUM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Schroders plc ( SDRC.L, SDR.L), on Monday, confirmed the Group's total assets under management or AUM, of 716.9 billion pounds as of 30 September 2021. This is compared to assets under management of 700.4 billion pounds at 30 June 2021. Excluding JVs & associates, total assets under management increased to 605.5 billion pounds from 602.4 billion pounds.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

