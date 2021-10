We’ve got two major cruise updates from Marella Cruises with an additional ship to join the fleet and the UK-based cruise line to offer new U.S. itineraries for summer 2023. Plenty to update you on when it comes to Marella Cruises, starting with new U.S. itineraries as part of its 2023 summer program for Marella Discovery.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO