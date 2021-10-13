Chefs Sourcing Local Seafood May See Long-Term Impacts from Oil Spill

Dear elected officials, public officials, and service providers involved in the August 27th displacement of a camp on CalTrans property near the south end of San Clemente:. We, unhoused community members who were living in the camp on CalTrans property near the south end of San Clemente, are asking you to be honest about the lack of appropriate services and resources to address our needs. On Friday, August 27th, CalTrans dismantled the camp where many of us had lived peacefully for over a year. Service providers were there to offer “resources,” but none of them offered us appropriate housing for our needs that would lead to permanent housing. So, here we are, still on the streets of San Clemente–and characterized as “service resistant” and refusing offers of help. Admit that the process of getting assistance is lengthy, that there is not enough housing for everyone who qualifies for it, and that there are people on the street who do want help and are doing what they’re supposed to do to receive it.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO