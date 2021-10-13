CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chefs Sourcing Local Seafood May See Long-Term Impacts from Oil Spill

By Anne Marie Panoringan
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite beaches gradually reopening, the recent oil spill contaminating Orange County waters on October 2nd will have a lasting impact far beyond what the naked eye observes. Marine life in every form will struggle to live in a compromised ecosystem. Questions that come up include the sourcing of seafood on local menus. If a restaurant specializes in finfish or shellfish, where exactly is it originating from? And if/when is it safe to consume meals caught from the immediate ocean?

Voice of OC

California Citizens Redistricting Commission: Visualizations for October 13-15 Meetings

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has posted the visualizations that will be discussed for the October 13-15, 2021 meetings. Review them and let us know if we are heading in the right direction by filling out the feedback form.
Voice of OC

Newport Beach Officials Approve Local Emergency Over Oil Spill

Newport Beach City Council Members officially authorized a local emergency over the oil spill that took place more than a week ago. Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday night to adopt a resolution ratifying the local emergency proclamation City Manager Grace Leung signed last week in response to the spill off the coast of Huntington Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Laguna Beach Declines to Pursue Ban on Retail Sales of Tobacco, Vaping Products

Laguna Beach has opted not to seek to prohibit retail sales of tobacco and vaping products in the city. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Are You Going to have a Fourplex Next Door to You?

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Contact: Edward Selich – Speak Up Newport Board President. 949-300-9465 edselich@roadrunner.com. MEDIA ADVISORY. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. SPEAK UP NEWPORT IS BACK LIVE AT THE CIVIC...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Smith, Brown, Barro and McKevitt: Be Honest About a System that Fails Us

Dear elected officials, public officials, and service providers involved in the August 27th displacement of a camp on CalTrans property near the south end of San Clemente:. We, unhoused community members who were living in the camp on CalTrans property near the south end of San Clemente, are asking you to be honest about the lack of appropriate services and resources to address our needs. On Friday, August 27th, CalTrans dismantled the camp where many of us had lived peacefully for over a year. Service providers were there to offer “resources,” but none of them offered us appropriate housing for our needs that would lead to permanent housing. So, here we are, still on the streets of San Clemente–and characterized as “service resistant” and refusing offers of help. Admit that the process of getting assistance is lengthy, that there is not enough housing for everyone who qualifies for it, and that there are people on the street who do want help and are doing what they’re supposed to do to receive it.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Voice of OC

Nastic: Orange County’s Oil Spill Catastrophe, the Consequences of Complacency

Last weekend, an oil spill plagued Orange County beaches with the putrid smell of diesel, dead animals, and stained water. As a result, already endangered ecosystems are under threat and beach closures may last for months. The environmental damage is not only symbolic of how dangerous the extraction of fossil fuels is but how our world will look under the devastation of climate change.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Oil Spill Prevents Access to Beaches During Laguna Painting Competition

Aaron Schuerr flew in from Montana to participate in the 23rd annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, which started Oct. 2 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 10. The multiple award-winning painter got the chance to paint en plein air on the pristine beaches of Laguna during his first day here, but when he returned the next day, all the beaches were shut down due to the massive oil spill, which by most accounts started Friday, Oct. 1.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

