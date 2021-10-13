CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maine Women’s Hall of Fame opens nominations for honorees to be inducted in March ceremony

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1990, the organization has honored women who have made an outstanding contribution to improving opportunities for all Maine women. The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from organizations, businesses, or individuals of women who meet the following criteria: their achievements have had a significant statewide impact, those achievements significantly improved the lives of women in Maine, and their contribution has an enduring value for women.

State
Maine State
Bangor Daily News

OUT Maine launches ‘Read the Rainbow’ for school libraries

OUT Maine is proud to announce the launch of “Read the Rainbow,” a program that places LGBTQ+ inclusive books into Maine’s school libraries. These carefully curated book sets increase visibility, celebrate diversity and foster supportive communities. For every $400 donated to the Read the Rainbow Program, OUT Maine will send a set of 20 or more books to a school library in Maine. There are four book sets available based on grade-level: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
MAINE STATE
Alpena News

Alpena High School to induct two into Hall of Fame

ALPENA — Two Alpena High School alumni will join the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday, the school announced last week. Katie Garza, AHS class of 2008, and Jessica Hoppe, AHS class of 1997, will speak at a homecoming assembly and participate in the school’s homecoming parade before an induction ceremony prior to the Alpena High football homecoming game.
ALPENA, MI
Bangor Daily News

Mainers want these military bases named for Joshua Chamberlain, not Confederates

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s a true story, told so many times it feels like sacred Maine mythology. A mild-mannered Maine college professor leads a band of citizen soldiers in a desperate bayonet charge down a far-off rocky slope in July 1863. They sweep the enemy aside, save the day and help win the battle, thus preserving the Union.
MAINE STATE
Politics
Bangor Daily News

Maine Center for Economic Policy announces staffing updates

The Maine Center for Economic Policy, a nonpartisan research and policy organization dedicated to advancing economic justice and prosperity for all Maine people, has hired three new staff and developed new roles for existing staff. Maura Pillsbury has been hired as state/local tax policy analyst, with a focus on tax...
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Aroostook potato surplus / Health care vaccine mandate / Corridor referendum

Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The latest on the coronavirus in Maine. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 799 more COVID-19 cases...
BUSINESS
Bangor Daily News

Meet the 5 candidates vying for 2 spots on Bangor’s school committee

Voters will choose two new members to serve on the seven-member Bangor School Committee on Nov. 2, with the election following committee decisions on COVID-19 protocols and the start of the first new school superintendent in more than a decade. Voters will choose replacements for former member John Hiatt, who...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Letter: More on Wabanaki place names

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The Bangor Daily News deserves our thanks for the article on Wabanaki place names in the Indigenous Peoples Day issue. I did detect confusion, however, between the names Penobscot and Panawambskek. According to Fannie Eckstorm, who had a close relationship with many Penobscots, and who wrote the book on Indigenous place names, the name Penobscot referred to two places: One being the river from the head of tide to the Great Falls at Old Town. It means “place of the descending rocks,” and here the river is marked by a series of falls, and rapids, dropping a hundred feet between Old Town and Bangor. The second place is Dice’s Head in Castine, where the cliffs are a prominent navigational marker for canoeists crossing the lower river.
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Heated pandemic politics are reshaping Mainers’ interest in local government

A lack of candidates for local offices is plaguing Maine towns, while others face hyper-competitive races stacked with seasoned candidates and newcomers. Few candidates have filed to run for public offices in Belfast, Rockland, Old Town and Brewer, making races there uncompetitive. In some cases, there aren’t enough declared candidates to fill all the open seats.
MAINE STATE
Record-Journal

Meriden Hall Of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Meriden Hall of Fame 45 th annual Induction Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Maloney High School Cafeteria. The event is open to the public free of charge and interested people are encouraged to attend. The cafeteria and parking are on the right side of the building, closest to East Main Street. Masks for all attendees will be required as specified by City of Meriden regulations.
MERIDEN, CT
nowdecatur.com

Nominations open for Decatur Hall of Fame

October 7, 2021 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the Decatur Hall of Fame. Nominations will be taken through October 15th. This honor is presented to individuals whose dedication and extraordinary contributions have made the Decatur community a better place. The induction ceremony and press conference will be held at the Chamber Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on November 23rd.
DECATUR, IL

