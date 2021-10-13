Maine Women’s Hall of Fame opens nominations for honorees to be inducted in March ceremony
Since 1990, the organization has honored women who have made an outstanding contribution to improving opportunities for all Maine women. The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from organizations, businesses, or individuals of women who meet the following criteria: their achievements have had a significant statewide impact, those achievements significantly improved the lives of women in Maine, and their contribution has an enduring value for women.bangordailynews.com
