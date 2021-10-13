CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How ESG programs can combat the great resignation

By Susan Hunt Stevens WeSpire
GreenBiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared in the author's weekly newsletter and is reprinted with permission. In her book "How to Change," author Katy Milkman cites the importance of reset dates or events that enable a mental fresh start. Hence the popularity of New Year's Day, birthdays and Mondays in behavior change. In the emerging "great resignation," where an estimated 41 percent of people will change jobs, the pandemic has catalyzed a giant, global career reset event.

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
accountingtoday.com

KPMG invests $1.5B in multiyear ESG program

Big Four firm KPMG announced Tuesday it is committing $1.5 billion over the next three years to focus on environmental, social and governance issues, training and solutions. KPMG says the move will work to support the firm's clients "in making a positive difference," as well as the firm's "responsibility to improve its impact on the world and the ESG commitments outlined in KPMG: Our Impact Plan." Launched earlier this year, KPMG's Impact Plan looks to record its global ESG data and compare it with metrics outlined in Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism, a sustainability report from the World Economic Forum and International Business Council.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How Organizations Can Begin Prioritizing ESG Practices

Bruce Dahlgren is CEO of MetricStream, a leader in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance empowering organizations to thrive on risk. When is the last time you considered how your life would be without your cell phone? Some of us can recall the days when pagers first came out. A little-known fact is that the first "pager-like system" is said to have been used as early as 1921 by the Detroit Police Department, but telephone pagers did not hit the mainstream until the '60s, according to ThoughtCo.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Putnam Knows How to Invest in ESG Authentically

After a harsh summer for many countries in the Northern Hemisphere, pressure continues to increase by governments, regulators, and investors on curbing emissions and working to reduce the effects of climate change. Major businesses and financial institutions are moving away from high carbon footprint industries and investments, but there is an increasing push from sustainability advocates and the financial sector to push for change from within and engage with companies on their ESG practices, reports Popular Science.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Wespire
chiefexecutive.net

To Survive The Great Resignation, Invest In Your Leaders

Rising employee resignation rates are not new—they’ve risen every year since 2010, in fact. But halfway through 2021, previous records were shattered, with 1 in 4 people actively searching for a new job. In addition, industries across the board are experiencing voluntary turnover. Surprisingly, it’s not only happening in businesses where you’d expect it, such as quick-serve restaurants and healthcare, but also in industries like professional services, finance and IT.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Solving the Great Resignation at your Company

The Great Resignation has left many companies in the lurch. To fill the gaps left by the exodus of employees, companies are looking more than ever to the new talent flowing out of top colleges and universities. Unfortunately, some of the methods that they’re using to identify and attract those top students are failing to connect with the best prospects and, in what is a nightmare to many hiring managers, are pushing them away.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Is Thriving Culture The Answer To The Great Resignation?

Are your people showing signs of being COVID-weary? Are you finding your employee engagement programs are no longer the wellbeing booster for people that they used to be? Are there whispers and signs of an exodus of employees but you’re not sure what to do about it?. If so, you’re...
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

How PR-savvy RIAs are fighting the Great Resignation

Changing cultural and political attitudes toward employment and the COVID-19 pandemic have turned the talent market on its head — and RIAs are no exception. In fact, the DeVoe 2021 RIA Talent Management Report found that employee turnover is rising rapidly within financial advisory practices. With voluntary departures at their highest level in a decade, the Great Resignation will have a lasting impact on how firms recruit and retain talent over the next five years and beyond.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
mining.com

Global Mining Symposium panel: ESG and how values drive values

The Northern Miner’s recent 2021 Global Mining Symposium kicked off with a Thought Leadership panel discussing one of the most important issues facing the mining industry: environmental, social and governance (ESG). The global importance of ESG issues was evident as the panel discussion came just a day after Chinese President...
INDUSTRY
Norwalk Hour

3 Ways to Flip the 'Great Resignation' Into the 'Great Retention'

According to The 2021 People Management Report, which surveyed 2,000 workers across 15-plus industries, 48% have considered quitting their jobs in the past year. Looking ahead 12 months: A staggering 57% are thinking of leaving in the near future. “The Great Resignation,” as it’s been deemed, is just the latest...
ECONOMY
irmagazine.com

Opinion: How IROs can help asset managers on ESG integration

Although the absolute outperformance of ESG funds is still the subject of hot debate, asset owners continue to press their money managers on ESG integration – and this has an obvious knock-on effect for IR teams. At the beginning of 2020, $35.3 tn was being invested in SRI, a 15...
MARKETS
GreenBiz

How to leverage COP26 to its full potential

COP26 is an important moment for sustainability teams. It is driving sustainability further up the corporate agenda, giving it more traction and attention internally. This means sustainability professionals have the opportunity to be far more forthright in terms of their plans and objectives. Historically, sustainability teams had to lay considerable...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

The Great Resignation or the Great Recalibration?

Is the Great Resignation affecting your organization?. Pre-pandemic, so many workers were already suffering from burnout. COVID turned up the heat, giving way to employees taking a fresh look at personal values and making changes in their personal and professional lives. As a result, there has been a mass re-evaluation of priorities impacting the world at large, especially businesses. As one Great Resignation member said,
PUBLIC HEALTH
etftrends.com

A Multi-Asset Strategy With ESG Can Help Mute Short-Term Volatility

Market volatility has descended back into major stock market indexes, but the coupling of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and a multi-asset strategy could be what an investor needs. The pandemic only helped the ESG investing arena to expand further, allowing for more innovative strategies. One such strategy is...
MARKETS
Crain's Chicago Business

Private-equity firms can elevate ESG, diversity—and their returns

Private-equity firms have a unique opportunity to advance environmental, social and governance agendas and, in the process, distinguish themselves for more than their returns alone. This opportunity comes at a time when ESG is on shaky ground among public companies because of incompatible fiduciary duties—what is considered in the best interest of their shareholders may not necessarily be in the best interest of employees, consumers, suppliers and society as a whole.
ECONOMY
plasticsnews.com

Problems finding and keeping employees? Welcome to ‘The Great Resignation'

By now, we're all very familiar with the issue of a worker shortage. This isn't new, of course. Companies and consultants alike have been warning of a coming shortfall. At first the worry was about finding skilled workers like toolmakers. Now companies are finding problems filling even low-skill jobs, despite increasing hourly pay and offering hiring bonuses.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

How Addressing ESG Can Also Save Hotels Money

Recent weather disasters, social unrest and a heightened awareness of racial bias have prompted hoteliers to double down on their commitments to become better corporate citizens and do more to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. These are moves toward a social good, sure, but also have ramifications on...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy