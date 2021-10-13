CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan beats quarterly expectations

Springfield Business Journal
 5 days ago

JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday announced third-quarter financial results that beat analysts' expectations. Earnings per share were $3.74, compared with a forecast of $3 per share. Revenue of $30.4 billion beat the $29.8 billion estimate by analysts.

sbj.net

