CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains stall as U.S. inflation heats up

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2436 to 1.2478 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.4% * Canadian 2-year yield touches its highest since March 2020 TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but gains were capped ahead of a 2-month high that was notched the day before, as oil prices fell and investors weighed data showing a faster rate of U.S. inflation. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2454 to the greenback, or 80.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2436 to 1.2478. On Tuesday, the currency touched its strongest level since July 30 at 1.2430 as the gap widened between Canadian and U.S. bond yields. U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September and are poised to rise further in the months ahead amid a surge in the costs of energy products, which would cast doubts on the Federal Reserve's view that high inflation is transitory. The U.S. dollar held close to a one-year high against a basket of peer currencies amid rising expectations the Fed will announce a tapering of stimulus next month. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as expectations grew that oil demand growth will fall as inflation and supply chain issues strain major economies. U.S. crude oil futures were down 1.4% at $79.55 a barrel. Meanwhile, the United States will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November which could relieve some economic pressures. Curbs on non-essential travelers have been in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year touched its highest since March 2020 at 0.802% before dipping to 0.779%, up 3.2 basis points on the day. The gap between it and its U.S. equivalent widened 1 basis point to nearly 41 basis points, its widest since January 2015. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output declines in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in September as motor vehicle output slumped amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. Manufacturing output dropped 0.7% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. Data for August was revised down to show production falling 0.4% instead of rising 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production edging up 0.1%.
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
Reuters

COLUMN-Hedge funds take profits on bullish oil positions: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Fund managers realised some profits from bullish long positions last week as oil prices climbed to their highest in three years, becoming net sellers of petroleum contracts for the first time since August. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 16 million...
Tulsa World

IMF warns economy recovery threatened by virus, inflation

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is warning of rising threats to the global economic recovery posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak of inflation. The lending agency called Thursday for greater efforts from wealthy nations to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poorer countries, while also urging the...
Washington Post

Debt ceiling battles may hurt the U.S. dollar

Congress and President Biden this week lifted the debt ceiling until December, temporarily averting a government default on the nation’s debt. Failure to lift the cap would have left the U.S. Treasury unable to pay for spending that Congress has already approved. In the wake of this stopgap step, interest...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
MarketWatch

U.s. business inventories jump 0.6% in August

U.S. business inventories rose 0.6% in August, the government said Friday. That matched the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Sales fell 0.1% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.26 from 1.25. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
Reuters

Reuters

