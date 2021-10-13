CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens higher on mining boost

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher at the open on Wednesday, as gains in miners on the back of firmer gold prices offset a 1% slide in the energy sector.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.75 points, or 0.13%, at 20,463.87. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

