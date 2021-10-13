CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nick Sirianni expects Derek Barnett to play on Thursday night

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles defensive end Derek Barnett was upgraded from out of practice to limited participation in the Eagles’ estimated practice report on Tuesday and that has him on track to play against the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Barnett is dealing with an ankle injury and head coach Nick Sirianni said at...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Nick Sirianni compares DeVonta Smith to Sixers’ Allen Iverson

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sat down and searched for a documentary about Hall of Fame Sixers guard Allen Iverson. A self-described “basketball nerd,” Sirianni was always interested in the way that Iverson played, watching how the 6-foot guard from Georgetown was able to shake off defenders, using his lethal crossover in the process to get to the basket.
NBA
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni under fire for poor game management

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Game management continues to be an issue. Sirianni wanted to go for it on the opening drive, but was slow to get the play in. There was confusion between Hurts and him and someone burned a timeout. The Eagles kicked the FG. Ugh. They were in easy FG range so there was no reason to take the timeout. If you take it, you ought to go for it on fourth down. Beyond all of that, Sirianni should have had a play ready faster. The Eagles completed a short pass on the final drive of the half. They rushed to the line to get a play off. KC hit Hurts and the ball went flying out. The Eagles recovered, but lost a bunch of yards on the play. I thought Sirianni should have called a timeout after the completion. He said after the game that he’s studied this situation and thinks he made the right decision. The Eagles seemed rushed and a blitzer came free. Maybe that would have happened even after a timeout, but the OL would have had a better chance to read the defense if they weren’t in a hurry to get the snap off.
NFL
inquirer.com

Nick Sirianni’s decision-making again a factor in another Eagles loss

Maybe someday Nick Sirianni will look back at his early head-coaching foibles and have a chuckle. Maybe he’ll have so many NFL wins — and possibly even a Super Bowl title — that the play-calling or game-management blunders in his initial outings with the Eagles could be a source of whimsy.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Is Miles Sanders Nick Sirianni’s LeSean McCoy?

Two different head coaches can have very different opinions of the same player. It happens all the time; a new coach will be hired, they’ll immediately bring in their guys, and they’ll move on from scheme-specific players who were paramount to their predecessor’s vision. It happened when Chip Kelly took...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#The Covid 19 Reserve
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

In the second half of last night’s contest between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, Eagles running back Miles Sanders converted on a third-and-medium with a handoff up the middle. After he did so, a chorus of sarcastic cheers rained down from the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the latest moment in what has been a curious trend in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES DEREK BARNETT GETS IN PRETTY BOY BRADY’S FACE!

Eagles Derek Barnett got in Tom Brady’s grill last night. And the pretty boy Bucs QB didn’t like it a little bit. Brady threw a deep pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown midway through the second quarter, only to have his throw intercepted by safety Anthony Harris. When Barnett tried...
NFL
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni: We’re furious that we’re 1-3

The Eagles had three touchdowns called back due to penalty in their Week Four loss to the Chiefs. That it happened to Philadelphia is not much of a surprise this year. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s team has drawn the most flags in 2021, and it’s not even close. The Eagles have been penalized 44 times in four games. The Buccaneers are No. 2 at 34 penalties.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Bigger concern for Eagles: Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts?

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Eagles' latest loss, a 28-22 defeat on Thursday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a loss where once again the offense struggled, which raises the question -- six games into the season, who is a bigger concern, Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts?
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals | What move means for offense

PHILADELPHIA — One of the most beloved Eagles players in recent memory won’t be ending his career in midnight green. The Eagles traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick, the team announced. The rest of Ertz’s $8.5 million salary will come off the Eagles’ books and open up $4.22 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Nick Sirianni Explains Why the Run Defense Stinks

Did you watch the Nick Sirianni press conference on Monday afternoon? Poor guy looks like he’s aged five years already since taking the job. He looks like second term Obama with the gray hair. Eagles scribes hit the important topics in the day-after press conference, and Sirianni said this when...
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Nick Sirianni on Lane Johnson not playing: Just a personal situation

We knew the Eagles would be without left tackle Jordan Mailata for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but it was a surprise to see right tackle Lane Johnson‘s name on the inactive list as well. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Johnson was absent due to a personal matter. Sirianni called [more]
NFL
FOX Sports

Eagles enduring plenty of growing pains under Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are enduring plenty of growing pains under first-year coach Nick Sirianni and a young coaching staff. It’s uncertain when the lessons they’re learning will translate into wins. After an impressive debut at Atlanta in Week 1, it’s been downhill for Sirianni and his rebuilding...
NFL
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni talks Eagles’ defensive struggles, harsher messaging to reduce penalties

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday after having a chance to review the film from Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, and he talked a bit about Miles Sanders’ work load, what he’s seeing from the team’s defense, as well as how his messaging has gotten harsher about the need to reduce penalties. Sirianni also detailed some areas he’d still like to see Jalen Hurts improve, and why one of those areas is more of a group effort.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Sirianni won’t be a one-and-done head coach

The Eagles are currently 1-3 and the season is in full swing. Naturally there some fans who are patient and others who are not. I think what the majority of people should be able to agree on though is that regardless of what happens between now and the newly implemented week 17, Nick Sirianni should not be fired by season’s end.
NFL
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni explains play-calling decisions vs. Chiefs, discusses Eagles’ penalties

The Eagles fell to 1-3 on Sunday afternoon and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following the loss to the Chiefs and answered questions about some of his play calling decisions, explained his thoughts on some of the penalties, and called Jalen Hurts’ performance one of the best he’s seen. Sirianni also talked about his feelings on the loss and his messaging to the team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Sirianni needs to avoid repeating Mike Groh’s biggest mistake

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t as bad as their 1-3 record suggests, but they could be a lot better. There are many reasons for their rollercoaster start to the season, but one of the more perplexing has been the lack of attention to running the ball. The more time passes, the more questions arise, and the more signs remind fans of an era they’d hoped to have forgotten by now.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy