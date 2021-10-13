CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 - not gunfire - is now the leading cause of death for police officers, but cops nationwide are still refusing to get vaccinated

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Los Angeles Police Department officers in May 2007.

David McNew/Getty Images

  • COVID-19 is the leading cause of death among police officers since the start of the pandemic, The New York Times reported.
  • In 2020 and 2021, more than four times as many officers died from COVID-19 than gunfire.
  • Many police officers are still resisting the COVID-19, forcing departments to require routine testing in place of a shot.

COVID-19 is the leading cause of death among police officers, but many are still resisting the vaccine .

More than 460 cops have died from COVID-19 cases tied to their work since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page .

In 2020 and 2021 , more than four times as many police officers have died from the coronavirus than from gunfire. In the same period, COVID-19 was the most common cause of duty-related deaths.

Meanwhile, it remains a struggle to get police officers to take the vaccine, with many unions publicly pushing back against vaccine mandates, The New York Times reported .

In Massachusetts, union representatives for state police claim dozens have quit their jobs because of vaccine mandates.

In many places around the country, police departments have many job openings but few qualified candidates. In order to prevent a major walkout in any given police department, some cities have offered routine testing as a way to circumvent the vaccine mandate, the Times reported.

ABC13 Houston

In 2020, 62% of police deaths were caused by COVID: One officer's story

James Anthony "Tony" Sisk was a lifelong law enforcement officer. He had reached the rank of captain with the Culpeper County, Virginia, Sheriff's Department. Before that, he had worked in several different local departments starting in 1994, according to a department Facebook post. Sisk was a native of the area,...
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine mandate for police officers?

New York City’s mayor said Friday he’s looking at “all options” when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for police officers — an idea backed by the city’s police commissioner but opposed by its largest police union. “We’re looking at all options,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during...
TODAY.com

COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death among US police

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death for police officers nationwide, more than firearms and traffic-related fatalities combined. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for In Depth TODAY from Coral Gables, Florida.Oct. 12, 2021.
Newsday

Cops should get COVID vaccine

The New York City Police Department, which employs thousands of Long Islanders, requires its officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show weekly proof of a negative test for the virus. But Nassau and Suffolk counties, with the biggest police departments on Long Island, have no such mandate. Why?. The...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Five times as many police officers have died from Covid-19 as from gunfire since start of pandemic

Jessica Desfosses shared the final heartrending text messages she exchanged with her police officer husband in the days before he died from Covid-19. "Commercial just came on tv a casket saying take Covid seriously... 0 consideration for those of us fighting for every breath," Stephen Desfosses wrote in a series of exchanges that began last Christmas Eve as his condition steadily deteriorated in a Massachusetts hospital.
Fox News

Louisiana state trooper who went public with brutality allegations has been terminated

A Louisiana state trooper found out he is being fired around one month after going public with allegations of brutality and racism against his fellow troopers. Carl Cavalier, 33, leaked internal State Police records about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a 2019 encounter with troopers. Cavalier criticized the agency in a number of interviews.
The Independent

Police officer charged after video appears to show him stomp on Black man’s head

A police officer has been charged after bodycam footage appears to show him stomping on a Black man’s head in Indianapolis, Indiana. The white officer, 43-year-old Sergeant Eric Huxley, has been charged with two felonies after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage this week. Sgt Huxley has spent 14 years on the police force and has now been charged with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury.Video footage appears to show that Sgt Huxley stomped on the head of a handcuffed homeless man, 39-year-old Jermaine Vaughn, during an arrest. The officer’s actions are also being...
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago police who defy city vaccine mandate are taking a bold stand against the scourge of ‘evidence’

Chicago’s police union is pushing its members to defy the city’s COVID-19 mandate, and let me tell you, it’s refreshing to see law enforcement officers finally take a strong and principled stand against evidence. Is there evidence COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and vital for public health? Sure, if you think every so-called reputable public health organization in the world agreeing on ...
